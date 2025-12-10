Chilling Video Shows Plane ‘Drops From the Sky’ Before Crushing Car on Packed Florida Highway

A freak airplane crash in Florida was caught on a car’s dashcam. The video shows an aircraft crashing into a car on a busy highway. The freak accident reportedly took place after the pilot of the aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing.

A Toyota Camry was caught on camera being crushed. The unfortunate incident unfolded when an aircraft landed on a busy highway. A Beechcraft 55 can be seen coming down toward the highway in the dashcam footage.

A Camry drives in front of the driver whose car recorded the footage, unaware of what is about to happen. The aircraft first slammed into the car’s roof, then crushed it on impact.

A small plane crash landed on a busy interstate in Merritt Island, Florida, hitting a car. The plane experienced a “loss of power in both engines,” it was known, and was attempting an emergency landing on I-95 when it hit a Toyota Camry. The driver of the car was hospitalised… pic.twitter.com/ViZAuMJcwT — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) December 10, 2025

The pilot of the plane shared how the engine of the twin-engine propeller ceased to work properly right before the crash. The horrifying accident happened on Florida’s I-95 at 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

The driver of the Camry that was brutally crushed was a 58-year-old woman. She was rushed to the hospital as soon as paramedics arrived at the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol has since revealed that the woman miraculously escaped with only minor injuries.

The 27-year-old pilot flying the aircraft and the passenger who accompanied him were both safe and unhurt. The men stayed back at the scene while authorities investigated the damage that was caused by the crash.

“We just saw this plane drop out of the sky,” a man named Jim Coffey, who witnessed the whole thing go down, told Spectrum News. The witness and his car avoided the collision by only a few seconds. The aircraft flew over his car, and then crashed into the Toyota.

“I noticed it was there, because there’s a plane right there, I was like, ‘Hopefully it lands to the side,’” the man’s son added. The son, Peter, recalled hoping that the aircraft would be able to maneuver around the car and not hit it. But moments later, the car was crushed by the Beechcraft 55.

Peter revealed how the wheels of the aircraft “smacked” on the back of the car. Jim noted how lucky the car driver was that the vehicle didn’t roll. “It kind of mashed and went to the side,” he shared.

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating the incident. A crash investigation will likely be carried out by the agency.