New Video Shows Teen at Cruise Party Before She Was Found Dead Under a Bed During Family Trip

Published on: December 17, 2025 at 8:41 AM ET

A new clip of Anna Kepner, days before she died, has surfaced on social media

Moupriya
Written By Moupriya
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Anna Kepner was found dead on cruise ship
Anna Kepner's Video from Cruise Ship Surfaces on Social Media (Image source: X/@TrueCrimeUpdat)

Anna Kepner, an 18-year-old girl, was found dead aboard the Carnival Horizon. She was on the trip with her family. However, the night ended with the cleaning staff discovering her body hidden beneath a bed, wrapped in blankets and life vests. According to reports, she was sharing her cabin with her 16-year-old stepbrother, who is now the primary suspect in this case.

As the investigation continues, footage that may be Kepner’s last public glimpse has surfaced on social media. A TikTok user named @nickcapo609 posted the video on the platform, which shows the teenager dancing with fellow passengers at the ship’s Sail Away Party on November 2. It was the night the vessel departed from Miami for a weeklong Caribbean trip.

The video captures Anna dressed in black shorts and a white top as she sways along to music on the open deck. Her grandmother was also spotted close by, and she was dressed in pink. The clip has since gone viral on social media, as people tried to find any possible clue that could have led to her death.

The clip in question was captured on November 2, whereas Kepner was found dead on November 7. Officials have revealed that the girl died from “mechanical asphyxia.” Following the ship’s return to PortMiami on November 9, the FBI launched an investigation and began collecting evidence.

According to the New York Post, no criminal charges have been filed so far. Federal authorities have also not publicly identified any suspect. However, a feud in family court is ongoing between Anna’s father, Christopher Kepner, and his stepmother, Shauntel Kepner and her ex-husband, Thomas Hudson. The dispute has revealed that Anna’s 16-year-old stepbrother is being investigated for her death.

Following her death, Anna’s grandmother revealed what she had told her before going inside her cabin that day. “She just said, ‘Meemaw, I think I’m gonna go back to my room for a little bit, I don’t feel well,” her grandma, Barbara, told Good Morning America. She also described the relationship between Anna and her stepbrother.

“They were like brother and sister. He was a good student. He played soccer, and is a very quiet young man,” she said. However, Barbara also added that her step-grandson “had demons in the past and was trying to deal with those.”

“I heard him say in his own words that he does not remember what happened. During (his police interview), he was an emotional mess, he couldn’t speak, he couldn’t believe what happened,” the grieving grandmother added at that time.

Barbara concluded, “He was the only one seen coming and going. I can’t accuse him because I don’t know what happened in that room, but the summation would be that he did something.”

