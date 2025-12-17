New Video Shows Teen at Cruise Party Before She Was Found Dead Under a Bed During Family Trip

Anna Kepner, an 18-year-old girl, was found dead aboard the Carnival Horizon. She was on the trip with her family. However, the night ended with the cleaning staff discovering her body hidden beneath a bed, wrapped in blankets and life vests. According to reports, she was sharing her cabin with her 16-year-old stepbrother, who is now the primary suspect in this case.

As the investigation continues, footage that may be Kepner’s last public glimpse has surfaced on social media. A TikTok user named @nickcapo609 posted the video on the platform, which shows the teenager dancing with fellow passengers at the ship’s Sail Away Party on November 2. It was the night the vessel departed from Miami for a weeklong Caribbean trip.

SEE IT: Florida teen Anna Kepner captured on video dancing at cruise sail away party before mysterious death https://t.co/p0oBXuhJYv — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 17, 2025

The video captures Anna dressed in black shorts and a white top as she sways along to music on the open deck. Her grandmother was also spotted close by, and she was dressed in pink. The clip has since gone viral on social media, as people tried to find any possible clue that could have led to her death.

The clip in question was captured on November 2, whereas Kepner was found dead on November 7. Officials have revealed that the girl died from “mechanical asphyxia.” Following the ship’s return to PortMiami on November 9, the FBI launched an investigation and began collecting evidence.

According to the New York Post, no criminal charges have been filed so far. Federal authorities have also not publicly identified any suspect. However, a feud in family court is ongoing between Anna’s father, Christopher Kepner, and his stepmother, Shauntel Kepner and her ex-husband, Thomas Hudson. The dispute has revealed that Anna’s 16-year-old stepbrother is being investigated for her death.

Here is Anna Kepner being transported from the Carnival cruise ship where she was found deceased on Saturday. This is truly sad. Anna was 18 YO and had her whole life ahead of her. Deaths aboard cruise ships are investigated by the FBI. This does not mean she was murdered.… pic.twitter.com/qJNYSNIbHf — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) November 10, 2025

Following her death, Anna’s grandmother revealed what she had told her before going inside her cabin that day. “She just said, ‘Meemaw, I think I’m gonna go back to my room for a little bit, I don’t feel well,” her grandma, Barbara, told Good Morning America. She also described the relationship between Anna and her stepbrother.

“They were like brother and sister. He was a good student. He played soccer, and is a very quiet young man,” she said. However, Barbara also added that her step-grandson “had demons in the past and was trying to deal with those.”

“I heard him say in his own words that he does not remember what happened. During (his police interview), he was an emotional mess, he couldn’t speak, he couldn’t believe what happened,” the grieving grandmother added at that time.

Barbara concluded, “He was the only one seen coming and going. I can’t accuse him because I don’t know what happened in that room, but the summation would be that he did something.”