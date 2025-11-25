Anna Kepner’s Grandma Reveals Her Last Words After Her Death on Cruise Was Ruled As Homicide

Disclaimer: The article has mentions of homicide.

Anna Kepner, 18, was found dead by cleaning staff in her cabin during her dreamy night on the Caribbean cruise. According to The Mirror US, her body was found hidden under a bed, covered in blankets and life vests. She was on the trip with her family and was sharing the cabin with her 16-year-old stepbrother. He was immediately labeled the prime suspect.

On November 6, Kepner was declared dead. Her death was officially ruled homicide. Authorities confirmed that the teenager died by asphyxiation and was suffocated by an arm that pressed around her neck. Now, her grandmother, Barbara, has revealed what could have been Kepner’s final words.

“She just said, ‘Meemaw, I think I’m gonna go back to my room for a little bit, I don’t feel well,” said the grandma on Good Morning America. As said, Kepner indeed went back to her room that evening. Surveillance showed her stepbrother entering the room soon after. Although her sibling was seen exiting the room, Kepner and her stepbrother were not captured on camera leaving the room anytime soon.

The footage became crucial evidence in the case as it solidified the girl’s stepbrother as the prime suspect of her murder. On Good Morning America, Barbara further talked about their relationship and how he was as a person.

“They were like brother and sister, he was a good student. He played soccer, and is a very quiet young man,” she said. However, she also added that her step-grandson “had demons in his past and was trying to deal with those.”

Kepner’s grandmother also revealed the unnamed young man’s reaction during the investigation. “I heard him say in his own words that he does not remember what happened. During (his police interview), he was an emotional mess, he couldn’t speak, he couldn’t believe what happened,” revealed Barbara.

“He was the only one seen coming and going. I can’t accuse him because I don’t know what happened in that room, but the summation would be that he did something,” added the grieving grandmother.

While the case is already against Kepner’s stepbrother, it was accelerated by the allegations made by Josh Tew, the 18-year-old’s boyfriend. According to Tew, months earlier, the 16-year-old tried to force himself on his stepsister. His shocking accusation came during Kepner’s memorial service.

Although the stepbrother was arrested shortly after the teenage girl’s death, he was released soon after. Now, authorities are trying to understand his potential involvement in her murder.