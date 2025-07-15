Heartbreaking Details Of The Final Moments Of Camp Mystic Girls Emerge As A Survivor Tells Her Story

The Texas flash floods proved to be a humongous disaster and Camp Mystic happened to be one of the worst hit sites because of its proximity to the flooding shores. As a number of people from the camp remain unaccounted for, 14 years old Amelia Moore, one of the survivors, claimed that they were told that the young campers were safe and there is nothing to worry.

However, that was not really true since a lot of the young campers were actually fighting for their lives and some could not even escape. After the situation was brought into control, a number of young campers remained missing with some of them eventually turning up dead.

Talking to the Wall Street Journal, Amelia said that she was woken up by the sound of thunder at 2:00 am and then heard screams of younger girls below. However, instead of being urged to flee or take some action Amelia was told that there was nothing to worry about the noise and therefore she stayed put.

The 14-year-old further mentioned that she eventually went back to sleep and when she woke up at “7 am to find their hilltop cabin totally cut off by water and fallen trees” as reported by The U.S. Sun.

Talking about the whole situation, Amelia said, “A lot of counselors had been here for so long they thought it was nothing. So they were like, ‘Just stay in the cabin.’” As Amelia and others got stuck, they had no food or phone with them as per camping rules and as a result they kept starving till help arrived, much later.

According to Amelia, “We were like, ‘Does anyone have food that they smuggled in? You won’t get in trouble. We just need food.’” She further recalled that even in the morning they were told that the young campers were fine. Unfortunately, that information was outdated and wrong.

Talking about the same, Amelia said, “This is the part that makes me sick. The whole time we were told the flats were safe and accounted for… playing games in Rec Hall and that they were perfectly fine.”

She also added, “We should have been a lot more panicked. But we genuinely didn’t know that anything was wrong.” Her words clearly showed how helpless they all were there. The counselors in the camp were also not much older than the campers themselves and given the suddenness of the situation and the lack of precautionary measures, things got out of hand pretty quickly.