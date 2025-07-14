94-Year-Old Woman Loses Her House in Texas Flood—But She Isn’t Ready to Say ‘Goodbye’ for a Heartfelt Reason

The Texas floods have resulted in massive casualties and destruction of property. Betty Matteson is also one of those who lost their homes to the raging waters. All nine of her grandchildren and numerous great-grandkids visited her humble abode in Texas Hill Country, which had existed since 1968.

For her family, it has always been a place of relaxation and fun activities. Over the summer, her grandkids often visited her home, spending time on the deck or floating down the nearby Guadalupe River in tubes. Matteson’s home was the best place to soak in the tranquility of the Texas countryside.

It was also a great place for family gatherings, take her granddaughter’s marriage ceremony for example, which was celebrated just a few steps away from the house last May. Recalling that day, Matteson said, “It is a special place to my children and grandchildren and all the friends that have come”.

However, everything went south when the flash flood struck the region. Like every year, her whole family once again gathered at her house to celebrate the Fourth of July. But early that morning, the house was flooded, and a 94-year-old woman had to rush to the attic with her friends, family, and pets.

After the Guadalupe River rose to nearly 30 feet, Matteson’s three-story house also filled with water and debris. After hours of waiting, her family was finally rescued. They survived. However, the flood, which killed over 120 individuals with 150 missing, also destroyed Matteson’s house.

🚨WATCH: The current was so strong during the Texas flooding disaster that destroyed mobile homes and trailers litter miles of the Guadalupe River bank This is Hunt, Texas. Weather continues to make progress difficult with flood watches issued as rain keeps falling on Texas pic.twitter.com/zNd5lldDVR — Joseph Trimmer (@JosephTrimmer_) July 13, 2025

The “Casa Del Rio” which stood tall for nearly 60 years, was covered in muds, debris, water, and trash. The furnitures were swept away by the rising waters, as revealed by Shannon Swindle, Matteson’s granddaughters.

Swindle also made a GoFundMe page following the tragedy. “The land didn’t just flood, it became a collection point for destruction from all directions,” she wrote there. Although, the family wants to rebuild the house, they lack a flood insurance, which means the rebuilding cost can go upto half a million dollars.

Matteson was unable to get the insurance which cost roughly $6,000 to $8,000 a year. However, she had been trying to desperately save the property as many of her family members including her husband were buried nearby. After losing her home, the 94-year-old woman commented, “I’ve just been holding on for dear life because it was just an exceptionally beautiful, calming, peaceful place.”

The family is now well aware of another tragedy breaking out since the house was very close to the river. However, they would still like to get it back. “If (it’s) something that you love so much and so dearly, there are so many memories that saying goodbye is almost not an option,” said Swindle.