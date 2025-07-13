Dog Miraculously Survives Texas Floods—What He Did to Survive Will Make Your Heart Skip

A family dog who was thought to be lost in the Texas floods has miraculously survived. He got inside a washing machine to save himself. The flash flood brought waist-deep water into the Vlasek home within twenty minutes. They had to leave the house in order to survive, but could not find their dog anywhere. So they had to make the hard choice of going to a higher ground without him.

Cody Vlasek, who’s a high school senior, revealed that he assumed they have lost the dog. He and his mother appeared in an interview with KENS 5 discussing the damage to their home and this heartwarming story about their family dog surviving the disaster. The flood quickly came and reached their house, as their back fence is where the 100-year floodplain ends.

As the water was coming into their home, Cody’s mom, Denise, woke up the family and rushed out for safety. During this time, they thought the dog had run away, and they did not have time to look for him. They went to the neighbor’s home uphill.

They had to act quickly as the water was rising which would have been fatal had they gone looking for the dog. Luckily their dog survived against all odds.

🚨 GREAT NEWS! A dog who was LOST in the devastating Texas floods… …has now been FOUND SAFE inside a washing machine. MORE stories like this. “I heard scratching…I saw him just floating in the washer.” MIRACLE!!!pic.twitter.com/JdGpaFcgJF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 10, 2025



Since the current was so strong, it tripped some of them, and they did not expect the dog to be there when they got back. Fortunately, Cody discovered scratching and whispering noises from the house. He broke a window to reach the washing machine, and he spotted his dog floating in the washer.

This was a silver lining for them as they had lost their home due to severe water damage. Besides, they know several people who have lost their lives due to the flood.

Cody describes the flood as a horrible situation. They heard their neighbors shouting for help. But they were helpless themselves and could not go back. They knew even if they tried, they would lose their lives too.

Dog Reunited with Family After Miraculously Surviving Texas Floods by Hiding in a Washing Machine https://t.co/f5ZbYnvflq — People (@people) July 13, 2025



Cody says we can replace a house, but not the lives lost. It’s a hard time for the community due to the destructive floodwater. The flash flood occurred due to rainwater pouring down on the Guadalupe River. So far, 120 people, including 36 kids, have died due to the disaster, and more than 170 people are still missing.

Rescue operations are going on for family members as well as pets. Some rescuers have found puppies and lost dogs in the debris. Five camp girls are still missing as per the data. First responders are doing their best to help people reunite with their loved ones. Federal, state and local emergency responders are carrying out the search operations. Trump visited Texas this Friday with Melania to survey the damage and meet the families affected the floods.