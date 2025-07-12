Lip Reader Reveals Donald Trump’s First Remark as He Landed in Flood-Stricken Texas— “Look at How..”

Donald Trump visited flood-stricken central Texas with Melania this Friday. As he was getting down the Air Force One steps, he said a few words. A professional lip reader has shared what he said while getting down the steps. As per the Irish Star, Nicola Hickling, a professional lip reader, reveals that Trump said, “Look at how shaken up everyone is. I certainly want to work with them. We’re a fair country.”

He further said, “I’ll formalize the check, they will finish their training.” When Trump reached the bottom of the steps, he saluted while saying ‘Thank you’. He even asked a person, “How are you,” off camera. During this visit, they met the first responders and the people who lost their loved ones in the flash floods. They also did an aerial survey of the flood-hit region of Kerr County. This was around the river.

Hickling also decoded what the couple spoke about during their 4th of July PDA moment. The two were spotted on the balcony as the crowd was cheering for the USA! USA! They looked happy and cozy while Trump raised his fist and Melania was grinning too. According to Hickling Trump said “Let’s bring it home, hasn’t it been good?”

Then he told his wife about having a fast as per the lip reader. The Texas visit was totally the opposite and more somber as there has been severe destruction due to the floods. There are 170 people missing, and 120 have already lost their lives.

Trump and Melania were expected to meet the grieving families with Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Earlier, Trump signed a disaster declaration for Texas, while he was also spotted golfing and taking an ice cream break during the rescue operation going on in the Texas region.

Wow. Trump says that Texas families who are concerned about the lack of warning before the deadly floods are “evil”: “Only a very evil person would ask a question like that.” pic.twitter.com/kp6OwmyM7F — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) July 11, 2025



According to him, he did not visit early as it would have been a distraction. So he delayed the visit to the end of the week with his wife. Trump has his own way of addressing catastrophes, and this isn’t the first one.

There was a plane crash in January where a Black Hawk and an American Airlines regional jet collided. There were no survivors, and he did have a point in not visiting the site. Upon being asked, he replied that the site is just water, and if they expect him to swim!

Meanwhile, he visited California post wildfire destruction. He even got into a disagreement with Karen Bass, the LA Mayor, when she demanded hazardous waste cleanup. He enquired what hazardous waste she needed to define.

President Trump and First Lady Melania En Route to Kerrville, Texas After Deadly Floods President Trump and First Lady Melania have boarded Air Force One, heading to Kerrville, Texas, following the devastating floods. The Trumps are expected to meet with victims and hold a… pic.twitter.com/8fyn3OX6fg — News is Dead (@newsisdead) July 11, 2025

Trump was asked regarding the lack of sirens in the flood-prone areas. He responded that everyone is doing their best in this situation. According to him, those who are asking these questions are evil. This is the worst flood according to the past year’s data that could not have been predicted. However, experts have agreed that the lack of warning messages and sirens led to more lives lost.