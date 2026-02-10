“He Lets Me Do Stuff That…” : RFK Jr. Reveals Real Reason He Loves Working For Trump

RFK Jr. has consistently made headlines as the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services for his controversial views on vaccinations and the various conspiracy theories that he often comes up with. While his great relationship with President Donald Trump is already well known, RFK Jr. made a frank confession at the Heritage Foundation, explaining why he believed that Trump was the best boss he could work with.

Marking one year of the “Make America Healthy Again” movement, RFK Jr. said that Trump “will not tolerate overreach and doesn’t care about vested interests, doesn’t care about offending powerful people.”

He also mentioned that Trump was perhaps the “most business-friendly president” following Bush, and “so it is a joy to work for him because he lets me do stuff that I don’t think anybody else would.”

While he gushed about the President and how great it was to work for him, RFK Jr.’s words are concerning since allowing him to do whatever he wishes might not always be in the best interest for the country’s population. As 314 Action president Shaughnessy Naughton pointed out, “RFK Jr. has a vested interest in vaccine injury lawsuits—he’s profited from his anti-vax agenda in the past.”

RFK Jr. President Trump gives me a level of freedom no other president ever would. He doesn’t care about vested interests or offending powerful people. That’s why it’s a joy to work with him. pic.twitter.com/eoOUuYJSs4 — MAGA NATION (@maga_nation89) February 9, 2026

Naughton further added, “Now, RFK Jr. and his allies stand to make millions taking down vaccine manufacturers, while outbreaks spread like wildfire and children die. No one is surprised that the most corrupt president in history doesn’t care how far he goes, even if it means kids will get hurt.”

It should be noted here that RFK Jr. was personally picked by Trump to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Ever since taking that position, he has made sweeping changes to vaccination policies and fired CDC experts to replace them with anti-vaccine advocates and people close to the ruling party.

A number of changes implemented by RFK Jr. that have been backed by Trump have led to a freeze in research funding, which has severely affected healthcare in America. RFK Jr.’s views on experts also appear to be problematic as he said that trusting experts was “a feature of religion and totalitarianism” and not a feature of democracy or science.

Those views have drawn praise from Trump and his allies, and therefore, he is allowed to bend the health policies and basics in any way he wants. However, his nephew Joseph P. Kennedy has spoken against him as he had previously said, “Robert F Kennedy Jr. is a threat to the health and well-being of every American.”

RFK Jr: Trusting the experts is not a feature of democracy, and it’s not a feature of science. It’s a feature of religion and totalitarianism pic.twitter.com/FB4Qozwoev — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 9, 2026

RFK Jr.’s position at the Department of Health and Human Services led to severe restrictions at the CDC and Susan Monarez has said she was forced to quit her position as she spoke against the controversial policies and views that RFK Jr. brought to the table.

Another voice that has spoken firmly against RFK Jr. is Michigan Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens, a ranking member of the Research and Technology Subcommittee, as she said, “One year into RFK Jr.’s tenure, and the results are clear: our public health system is weaker, Americans are less safe and less healthy, and science has been pushed aside. He must be impeached.”

However, many MAGA supporters have been particularly happy with the changes in policy, especially the ones regarding vaccination that RFK Jr. has brought. Since there is a huge section of non-vaxxers in the MAGA base, it is only natural that they would be happy about vaccinations not being mandatory, even if they are the life-saving ones.