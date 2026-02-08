RFK Jr. Reveals Unusual Super Bowl Snack Choice After Adopting Carnivore Diet

In a conversation with Fox News’s Peter Doocy, RFK Jr. revealed what he is going to eat on Super Bowl Sunday. He revealed that he will opt for a protein-packed snack instead of gorging on fried snacks.

​

During the interview, Peter asked, “Super Bowl Sunday today is a snacking holiday in the U.S. You are—as the CEO of MAHA, what would you have as a Super Bowl snack?”

​

“I’m on a carnivore diet, so I just eat meat and ferments, and I’m very happy with that. So, I’m probably going to have yogurt,” RFK Jr. replied.

​

Not long ago, the Health and Human Services Secretary had declared that the “war on protein is over.” His advice for Americans on Sunday was pretty clear: check ingredients before eating anything. “People can eat what they want. You can even eat buffalo wings, but you should check the ingredients. If there’s a lot of seed oils, if there is corn syrup in it, if there’s artificial flavor, you probably shouldn’t be doing it,” RFK Jr. stated.

RFK Jr on what he’ll eat during the Super Bowl: “I am on a carnivore diet so I just eat meat and ferments, and I’m very happy with that. So I’m probably going to have yogurt.” pic.twitter.com/3HImdVz9RQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 8, 2026

​Just last month, RFK Jr. had revealed a food pyramid that contradicted decades of nutritional advice. He placed animal-based proteins, dairy, and healthy fats at the top and nutrient-dense whole grains at the bottom, Irish Star reported.

​

RFK Jr., who is credited as the pioneer of the Make America Healthy Again campaign, took his protein agenda further by meeting with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) president, Buck Wehrbein. Robert praised ranchers for being the “essential partners in advancing the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans and restoring a food pyramid grounded in real nutrition.”

​

RFK Jr.’s food campaign was brought to Super Bowl fans via an ad this week. In the ad, he collaborated with Mike Tyson. The former boxer discussed the importance of healthy eating and concluded that “something has to be done about processed food in this country.”

​

Thank you for sharing your story Mike — and delivering the most important message in Super Bowl history. We don’t have to be the sickest country in the developed world. The answer is simple: EAT REAL FOOD. https://t.co/KW5Q9Zo7sm — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) February 6, 2026

MAHA’s choice of Mike Tyson as the spokesperson for healthy eating has an emotional reason. At one point in the ad, Tyson reminisces about his sister Denise, who died from complications related to obesity at age 25. He had to work hard to come out of the trenches of unhealthy living himself.

​

Tyson says that he was so “fat and nasty…about 345 pounds” that he possessed “self-hate” and wanted to kill himself. “We’re the most powerful country in the world, and we have the most obese, fudgy people,” he commented during the ad.

RFK Jr’s comments received brutal trolling online, with people pointing out that eating yogurt as a Super Bowl snack completely contradicted the ‘Make America Great Again’ movement.