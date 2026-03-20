‘He Is So Big’: Trump Brags About Son Barron’s Height to Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visited the White House for the first time after her win in October 2025. She was received by President Donald Trump. A video showed Takaichi getting out of her car and hugging Trump upon her arrival.

The two exchanged words, which were difficult to decipher because the cameras were too far from them to record the audio. However, expert lip reader Nicola Hickling said that the president welcomed Takaichi with commonly used greetings, asking, “How are you?” and “You look well. How is your family?”

A passing car obscured the Japanese prime minister’s response following Trump’s greetings. After this, the conversation then takes a different turn as it appeared that the topic shifts to Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s son Barron Trump, who turns 20 on Friday, March 20.

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Trump gushing over Barron, especially his height, is not something new and he appeared to be doing the same thing while talking to Takaichi. Referring to his youngest child, the president said, “He is big, so big, up here,” as he gestured with his hands to show how tall Barron is.

The Japanese prime minister then gave a thumbs up in response. The president then shifted his focus to the reporters gathered to cover his meeting with Takaichi and said, “I’m looking forward to having a talk with you all in a moment.”

Takaichi also appeared to be quite cordial and warm as she wished Barron an early happy birthday during her White House dinner on Thursday, March 19. Before turning 18, Barron had a limited public presence. While he maintains quite a low profile even now, he helped his father’s campaign during the 2024 presidential election.

Melania has been quite protective of her son’s privacy throughout the years. Trump has often referred to Barron affectionately, with the latter’s height being one of his key points of admiration. Barron’s height is reportedly somewhere around 6 feet, 7 inches and 6 feet, 8 inches.

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Notably, Trump brought up the Pearl Harbor incident in front of the Japanese prime minister during a joint press interaction.

Answering a question on why he chose not to inform U.S. allies before carrying out the strikes in Iran, Trump said, “We didn’t tell anyone about it because we wanted a surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”

During the dinner, Takaichi said, “A stronger Japan and a stronger America, a more prosperous Japan and a more prosperous America. I am very confident that Donald and I are the best buddies to realize this shared goal.”

Now that America is at war with Iran, Trump mentioned that while the U.S. did not need Japan’s help regarding the conflict, it would be an appropriate move since Japan is extremely reliant on the oil that goes through the Strait of Hormuz.