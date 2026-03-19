Medal of Honor Recipient David Bellavia Says Trump Is the Most ‘Anti-War’ Human Being Amid Escalating U.S.-Iran Conflict

The war that started after the United States and Israel carried out joint military strikes on Iran continues to escalate. The death toll of American soldiers is also on the rise. Democrats, Republicans and even some members of his administration criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb Iran.

However, the president has claimed that the attack on the Middle Eastern country was necessary. While a number of people have criticized him for the war, there have also been many who supported Trump’s decision.

David Bellavia, a recipient of the Medal of Honor, appears to be among those who support Trump’s war on Iran. Appearing on Fox News, he opined that “this president is maybe the most anti-war human being I’ve ever met in my life.”

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Bellavia stated, “And, you know, all the Democrats talking about where they stand on these issues, I did not see any of them even show up with the president while these heroes came home to their families.”

His comments seemed to echo Trump’s own words as the latter had previously claimed that he is the “president of peace.” However, his action, which involves starting war on multiple nations, does not really match with this claim.

Earlier this year, the U.S. attacked Venezuela and captured former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro. Following this, the Iran strikes were carried out on February 28. Trump has now mentioned that he has his eyes on Cuba next.

America’s attack on Venezuela has significantly affected Cuba’s supply of fuel, which has led to the country facing a severe power outage.

Moreover, Trump said he would ensure that the war between Russia and Ukraine stops and claimed that he has stopped eight wars during his presidential term. His claims, however, have been disputed by many critics.

The president also claimed that the war with Iran is more like a “short excursion” to the country, However, he could not provide a concrete deadline regarding when the war might end.

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Bellavia calling the president the “most anti-war human being” comes just a few days after Joe Kent resigned from the position of the director of the United States National Counterterrorism Center, clearly mentioning that Iran did not pose any imminent threat to the United States.

The fact that Kent publicly acknowledged this has led to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigating him to find out if he churned out any confidential information to wrong sources. Kent has been a long time Republican and former United States Army warrant officer. Trump was somewhat critical of Kent over his resignation.