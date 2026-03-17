After Venezuela and Iran, Trump is Now Eyeing Cuba

Amid the escalating situation with Iran, President Donald Trump now seems to be eyeing Cuba, as he told reporters on Monday that he thinks he “can do anything I want with” the country. Cuba has been facing a serious economic crisis, and to make the situation even worse, there was a nationwide power outage on Monday.

Cuba’s present struggle with fuel and power has intensified after the U.S. captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, since the country relied heavily on Venezuela for fuel. Emphasizing the crisis that Cuba is going through, Trump said, “I think Cuba sees the end.”

He then added, “All my life I’ve been hearing about the United States and Cuba. When will the United States do it? I do believe I’ll be the honor of — having the honor of taking Cuba.”

Trump: Cuba, it’s a beautiful island. Great weather. I will be having the honor of taking Cuba. Whether I free it, take it. I think I can do anything I want with it, if you want to know the truth pic.twitter.com/Po7J9tJMr2 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 16, 2026

It should be noted here that Cuba has been under the current communist regime since 1959. When Trump was asked what exactly he meant by “taking” Cuba, the president said, “Whether I free it, take it — I think I can do anything I want with it, you want to know the truth. They’re a very weakened nation right now.”

After Trump’s comments, The New York Times reported that removing Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel from office was indeed one of the primary objectives of the United States. However, Cuba has traditionally rejected any external interference in its internal matters, and Díaz-Canel said on Friday that he expected that any talks with the U.S. would be held “under the principles of equality and respect for the political systems of both countries, sovereignty and self-determination.”

Trump’s words marked a sharp and distinct shift in tone, as previously, on Friday, he had said that a “friendly takeover” of Cuba was possible. Talking to Politico, the president had highlighted how America’s intervention in Venezuela would put Cuba under more pressure.

Explaining the same, Trump said, “It’s because of my intervention, intervention that is happening. Obviously, otherwise they wouldn’t have this problem. We cut off all oil, all money, … everything coming in from Venezuela, which was the sole source.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Democracy Now! (@democracynow)

However, given that the U.S. is currently caught up in the war with Iran that started after the U.S. and Israel jointly attacked the nation, Trump said on Sunday, “We’re talking to Cuba, but we’re going to do Iran before Cuba.”

It is important to note here that more than a dozen previous U.S. presidents had issues with the Cuban regime and also criticized the human rights record in the country. However, the U.S. has always maintained its pledge to never invade Cuba or support any kind of invasion plan, as it is part of the agreement reached with the Soviet Union for the resolution of the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

Trump’s words, however, seem to be threatening the balance that has so far been maintained by Washington. With the president making it clear that after Venezuela and Iran, Cuba might be next on the list, the White House is yet to lay out any possible legal basis that might give a plausible justification for U.S. intervention in Cuba.