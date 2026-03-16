Donald Trump’s 2008 Comments on George W. Bush and the Iraq War Resurface Amid Iran Conflict

A 2008 video of President Donald Trump has resurfaced online as the United States-Iran war enters its third week. In the video, Trump could be seen making comments about impeaching former President George W. Bush for going to war against Iraq.

In 2008, Trump sat for an interview with CNN host Wolf Blitzer. During the conversation with Blitzer, Trump praised Nancy Pelosi, the then speaker of the House of Representatives, but also wondered why she did not impeach Bush for the Iraq war.

According to People, Trump had said, “When she first got in and was named speaker, I met her. And I’m very impressed by her. I think she’s a very impressive person. I like her a lot.”

Check out this exchange I had with then private citizen @realDonaldTrump on Oct. 15, 2008. We spoke about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and he then offered his thoughts about impeachment. pic.twitter.com/mXlsG9SjbB — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) December 18, 2019

Trump stated, “I was surprised that she didn’t do more in terms of Bush and going after Bush. It was almost — it just seemed like she was going to really look to impeach Bush and get him out of office, which personally I think would’ve been a wonderful thing.”

Blitzer reiterated, “Impeaching him?” Trump replied, “Absolutely. For the war. For the war.”

Referring to Bush, Trump added, “Well, he lied. He got us into the war with lies, and I mean, look at the trouble Bill Clinton got into with something that was totally unimportant and they tried to impeach him, which was nonsense. And yet Bush got us into this horrible war with lies. By lying. By saying they had weapons of mass destruction. By saying all sorts of things that turned out not to be true.”

In the current geopolitical scenario, a video like this may be perceived in a very different context. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched multiple joint strikes on Iran, triggering the current unrest in the Middle East.

The BBC reported that the strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. On a Truth Social post, Trump confirmed this news, writing, “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead.”

Following this incident, Iran launched retaliatory attacks on United States bases in neighboring Gulf countries and on Israel. Leaders have still not been able to confirm when the war might come to an end.

Trump told Fox News Radio that he didn’t think the war “would be long.” But he suggested that only he will know when it will be over, saying the conflict will end “when I feel it, feel it in my bones.” Trump: Iran war will end when I ‘feel it in my bones’https://t.co/kvYYkrKhPn — Ⓜ️Ⓜ️ Lauren Ashley Davis -OG Meidas Mighty 🦅 (@Meidas_LaurenA) March 13, 2026

In a telephonic interview with Brian Kilmeade from Fox News, the president said that the war will end, “When I feel it… I feel it in my bones.”

After Trump’s 2008 video resurfaced, many netizens took to X to share their views on the issue. One user wrote, “well this didn’t age so well did it?” However, another user defended Trump, stating “Invades is the key word. The U.S. hasn’t invaded anyone in the Middle East under Trump.”