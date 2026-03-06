Trump Warns Cuba ‘Will Fall Soon’

President Donald Trump said Cuba’s communist government may soon collapse, predicting that mounting economic hardship and political pressure could soon bring dramatic change to the island nation.

“Cuba will be failing pretty soon,” Trump previously told reporters, adding that the island nation is “very close to failing.”

The remarks came during a White House event honoring the Inter Miami soccer club, where Trump spoke with Jorge Mas, one of the team’s owners whose family fled Cuba decades ago. The moment turned into a discussion about the future of the island and the possibility of Cubans returning to their homeland.

BREAKING: President Trump says "Cuba is going to fall too." “They need help. We are talking to Cuba." Why are we trying to rebuild every other country in the world except our own?pic.twitter.com/NTI40nInAd — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) March 5, 2026

“Your parents came. You’re going to go back,” Trump said while addressing Mas. “It’s going to be, and you won’t need my approval. You just fly back in.” Trump suggested the day when Cuban exiles can freely return may not be far away.

“I can just see that. It’s going to be a great day, right? We’re going to celebrate that separately,” President Trump said. “I just wanted to wait a couple of weeks. I wanted to wait a couple of weeks, but we’ll be together again soon, I suspect, celebrating what’s going on in Cuba.”

The president also indicated that Cuba’s government is increasingly interested in negotiating with the United States as the country faces worsening economic conditions. “They want to make a deal so badly, you have no idea,” Trump said during the event.

Trump has repeatedly pointed to the island’s reliance on outside support as a major factor contributing to its economic instability. According to the president, Cuba historically depended heavily on Venezuela for financial backing and oil supplies — support that has become increasingly uncertain.

“You know, they got their money from Venezuela. They got the oil from Venezuela. They are not getting that anymore,” Trump explained.

Cuba has been grappling with a deep economic crisis marked by shortages of fuel, food, and other basic supplies, along with repeated nationwide power outages. The island’s economy has struggled for years under heavy sanctions and declining resources, leaving the communist government facing growing unrest among its population.

Trump also praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the White House event, highlighting the role the Cuban-American diplomat has played in shaping the administration’s approach to the island.

BREAKING: Trump says that America will go to war with Cuba next after the war in Iran is “finished.” Trump is addicted to regime change. pic.twitter.com/XqMr8CjmaI — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) March 6, 2026

Rubio, whose parents immigrated to the United States from Cuba before Fidel Castro’s communist revolution, has long been one of the most outspoken critics of the Cuban regime in Washington. The president credited Marco Rubio with playing a key role in ongoing efforts related to Cuba, describing the secretary of state as doing “a fantastic job.”

Trump suggested that developments involving Cuba may unfold quickly, although the administration remains focused on other foreign policy priorities. “What’s happening with Cuba is incredible,” Trump said during his remarks. “We want to finish this first, but it will only be a question of time before many people are able to return to Cuba.”

The president also suggested that Cuba’s leadership is aware of the economic challenges facing the country and may ultimately seek an agreement with the United States. “They want to make a deal,” Trump said of the Cuban government, describing the country as facing severe financial hardship. “They have no money. They have no anything right now.”

Despite those comments, Cuban officials have publicly denied that any high-level negotiations with Washington are currently underway. However, reports indicate that diplomatic contacts and discussions may have taken place as tensions and economic pressures continue to build.

Trump’s prediction that Cuba may soon face a turning point comes as the island struggles through one of the most difficult economic periods in decades, leaving uncertainty about what may lie ahead for the communist government and its people.

For many Cuban Americans and longtime critics of the regime, the possibility of political change on the island remains a powerful and deeply personal issue. And according to Trump, that moment of freedom may be closer than many expect.