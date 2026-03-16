Trump Accuses Media of ‘Treason’ After Reports Citing Iranian Officials

President Donald Trump on Sunday accused U.S. news outlets of spreading propaganda for the enemy. He stated that some media organizations should face charges of treason after reports referenced statements from Iranian officials during the ongoing conflict with Iran.

In posts on Truth Social and comments to reporters on Air Force One, Trump claimed Iran was using artificial intelligence and false images to influence coverage of the war. He said outlets that shared fabricated claims about U.S. military losses were aiding that effort.

Trump sharply criticized what he called a fake report about the USS Abraham Lincoln being destroyed or severely damaged. According to Reuters, he wrote that media outlets that “created” the story should face “charges for treason for spreading false information.”

The Iranian state media said Iran had attacked the carrier, but Western outlets did not widely support that claim. Additionally, Reuters verified footage from Iraq that seemed to show Iranian explosive boats attacking two fuel tankers. This contradicted part of Trump’s broader assertion that all such images were fabricated.

🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trump is reportedly considering banning major U.S. media outlets and pursuing treason charges over “fake” footage of Iran striking U.S. ships. Both The New York Times and New York Post confirm that the deadly Iranian attack on the U.S. ship is real. pic.twitter.com/IgIsYCivH5 — The Middle East (@A_M_R_M1) March 16, 2026

Trump also alleged that Iran used AI-generated images to exaggerate public support for the country’s new supreme leader and to show wartime scenes that did not occur. Reuters reported that pro-government rallies took place in Iran since the war began, but it did not find Western reports that used the crowd figure Trump mentioned in one of his posts. The president provided no public evidence to support his claim that U.S. media organizations were working “in close coordination” with Tehran.

These comments marked another dispute between the White House and major news organizations over war coverage. Last week, the administration criticized CNN after the network aired part of a public statement from Iran’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

In a several kilometers long Truth Social post, Donald Trump is now suggesting all journalists reporting negatively about his war be charged with treason immediately and imprisoned. pic.twitter.com/SG0K9OoPzc — Daractenus (@Daractenus) March 16, 2026

The Associated Press reported that the White House referred to the segment as “Iranian state TV,” while CNN argued the remarks had clear news value, as they showed how Iran’s leadership was publicly discussing the conflict. AP noted that other outlets, including AP itself, also reported on the speech and its implications for the war.

Trump’s remarks came as Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr increased his warnings to broadcasters. Reuters reported that Carr stated stations airing “fake news” or “news distortions” could face consequences when renewing their licenses.

He later told Reuters that quicker license reviews and possible revocation were “on the table.” It’s worth noting that the FCC regulates broadcast television and radio stations, not print outlets or online-only publishers like The New York Times or The Wall Street Journal, two organizations Trump has recently criticized for their coverage of Iran.

Under the Constitution, treason is narrowly defined. The Library of Congress’s Constitution Annotated explains that treason against the United States means either levying war against the country or aiding its enemies, which requires either a confession in open court or testimony from two witnesses regarding the same act. As of Monday, Trump did not mention any legal action had been taken against any news outlet.

Trump has frequently targeted major news organizations. However, his recent remarks emerged during a wartime confrontation that has escalated into a struggle over military claims, disinformation, and the limits of government pressure on broadcasters.

According to Reuters on Monday, Carr said current broadcast licenses are not set to be renewed until Oct 2028, though he indicated reviews might begin sooner. For now, Trump’s accusations have created another front in the administration’s conflict with the press, focusing on who gets to define the truth during wartime.