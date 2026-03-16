Angry Donald Trump Calls Reporter ‘Obnoxious’ When Asked About Sending 5,000 US Troops

President Donald Trump criticized a reporter in response to a question during a brief conversation aboard Air Force One. The incident went viral after it was widely shared online, prompting significant criticism on social media.

Donald Trump was questioned about reports that the US might deploy around 5,000 American troops to Iran under Operation Epic Fury. The reporter asked, “Can you explain why you’re sending 5,000 marines and sailors?” to which Trump responded, “You’re a very obnoxious person.”

Trump later did not let the reporter complete her point and instead moved on to another male reporter and said, “Go on, what were you saying?” The comments caused outrage across social media, with many users criticizing the president’s reaction, especially as thousands of U.S. troops are being deployed overseas amid the ongoing tensions with Iran.

The strikes escalated after joint U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on February 28, during which Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several family members were killed.

Reporter: Can you explain why you’re sending 5000 marines and sailors? Trump: You’re a very obnoxious person. pic.twitter.com/0SExSBUWHK — Acyn (@Acyn) March 16, 2026

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been named as Iran’s next successor by the Assembly of Experts. On March 1, Iran responded with drone and missile strikes across the Gulf region, targeting several countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Cyprus.

According to The Irish Star, reports indicate that at least 13 American service members have been killed during the past two weeks of fighting.

One user on X said that Donald Trump’s answer and tone to the question indicated a lack of transparency, stating that families of deployed service members deserve a clear explanation. “That’s the exchange. That’s the briefing. That’s the transparency. 5,000 American service members’ sons, daughters, and parents are deployed to a war zone,” the user wrote.

“No strategy. No endgame. No explanation. Just insults. The families of those 5,000 deserve answers. The American people deserve answers. The troops themselves deserve answers. Instead, they get a president who thinks accountability is annoying. This isn’t leadership. It’s deflection with a tan,” it added.

“Trump really can’t keep this up for much longer – he’s so sick of being a President that has to contend with even a modicum of accountability,” another user wrote. Another user criticized Trump’s reaction, claiming he appeared frustrated when held accountable and demanded his removal.

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This is not the first time Trump has cut short a journalist; earlier, he also insulted CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins during a press interaction, calling her “the worst reporter” after she questioned him about files related to late s– offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Furthermore, Mary Trump, a frequent critic of Trump, opened up about her uncle on her YouTube channel under the programme Trump Declares War to Save Himself.

The psychologist argued that the president’s actions are not motivated by humanitarian concerns or a desire for regime change. Although she admitted that Iran needed freedom from its long-standing terrorizing rule, under which several lives have been affected.

Most Americans believe Trump started a war with Iran to distract from the Epstein Files. https://t.co/OdXn5InPz3 pic.twitter.com/dAjQ3CwOAl — Katieydidd Katieydidd (@katieydidd) March 13, 2026

Speaking on her channel, Mary Trump Media, she said that Iranians “deserve to be free, and they deserve the ability to determine their own system of governance.”

She also stated that Donald Trump has “no interest” in improving the situation and claimed that the real motivation behind the conflict is personal. The 79-year-old is attempting to distract people from his own political setbacks and avoid public embarrassment.

However, in a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump has defended the operation, stating that Iran’s “menacing activities” directly threaten the US, its troops, overseas bases, and the allied nations.