President Donald Trump approved military strikes on Iran while flying to Texas on Air Force One, then spent the evening at a rally, a fast-food stop and later his Florida resort before announcing the country was at war. The timeline, released by the Pentagon, places the order hours before he took the stage in Corpus Christi.

The order came at 3:38 p.m., according to Gen. Dan “Raisin’” Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Caine quoted the president’s nine-word instruction, “Operation Epic Fury is approved. No aborts. Good luck.”

The New York Post says Air Force One was on the way to a campaign-style rally ahead of Texas’ primary election. Twelve minutes before landing at Corpus Christi International Airport, U.S. Central Command received the order from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, pool reports show.

On board, Trump spent part of the flight with actor Dennis Quaid, who portrays Ronald Reagan in a recent biopic. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, also on the plane, later said there was “no indication” during their time together that the strike order had just been issued, though he noted the regional military buildup suggested action was near.

The next public stop was a port, where Trump stood in front of a Venezuelan oil tanker and took questions. Asked how close he was to authorizing strikes, he replied, “I’d rather not tell you. You would have had the greatest scoop in history, right?”

It was nearly 5 p.m. when Trump walked onto the stage where he spoke for 59 minutes. He brought Quaid on stage. He did his signature dance to the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.”

A short time later, he stopped at Whataburger.

“So are these the best hamburgers?” he asked staff and customers. Then, “Hamburgers for all! Don’t eat too much.”

Photos show him holding a Whataburger cup and a paper order number. By nightfall, the 47th president was back at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, greeting guests before taping his formal announcement that the United States was at war.

The strikes themselves began early Saturday. U.S. and Israeli forces honed in on Iranian military infrastructure and leadership. Shortly afterward, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei was confirmed dead. On Tuesday, the Iranian Red Crescent reported 787 deaths, whereas the Pentagon confirmed six U.S. service members had been killed.

The U.S. also lost three U.S. fighter jets in Kuwait in a friendly-fire incident. Luckily, the pilots ejected and survived the disaster.

Trump later phoned CNBC anchor Joe Kernen, a longtime golfing acquaintance, describing the operation as “moving along very well, very well — ahead of schedule.” On Truth Social, he wrote that U.S. munitions stockpiles “have never been higher or better” and said the country was “stocked, and ready to WIN, BIG!!!”

He also said he made the final decision after talks in Geneva, where Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi had insisted Tehran had an “inalienable right” to enrich uranium.

Trump had the timing down to a science. The public schedule that Friday did not slow. It went from rally, music, burgers, a motorcade, and a flight to the south. By the time the televised address aired, Operation Epic Fury was already underway.