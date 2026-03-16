Trump Revisits Claims He Predicted 9/11 – “I Wrote It In a Book”

President Donald Trump gave a press briefing on Monday about the situation with the war in Iran. During the briefing, he said he predicted the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City a year before they happened.

During the media briefing, Trump said he knew it was going to happen around a year before. “I predicted Osama Bin Laden would knock out the World Trade Centre. I made that prediction a year before. I said you’d better get him. He’s a bad guy,” Trump said.

“I knew the Strait would be a weapon. I predicted it a long time ago. I predicted all of this stuff. I predicted Osama bin Laden would knock out the World Trade Center. I wrote it in a book,” he said.

Trump: “I knew the Strait would be a weapon. I predicted it a long time ago. I predicted all of this stuff. I predicted Osama bin Laden would knock out the World Trade Center. I wrote it in a book.” pic.twitter.com/tdllc55VQ4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 16, 2026

According to the president, he made that assessment of bin Laden while watching him in an interview, saying, “I watched him be interviewed this one time and said he’s a bad guy.” He added, “President Clinton actually had a shot at him, but he didn’t take it. I am not blaming him for it.”

Trump then gave a source to prove his claim, which he wrote about in a book, saying, “One year before, exactly, I wrote it in a book. You can even check,” Trump added.

According to a report by NDTV, Trump referred to his 2000 book, “The America We Deserve,” published roughly a year before the 9/11 attacks happened. The book does briefly mention Osama bin Laden, while listing him as one of several threats to US security.

“One day we’re told that a shadowy figure with no fixed address named Osama bin Laden is public enemy Number One, and US jetfighters lay waste to his camp in Afghanistan. He escapes back under some rock, and a few news cycles later, it’s on to a new enemy and new crisis,” an excerpt from the book read, per NDTV.

However, elsewhere in the book, he did express concern that a major terrorist strike could happen to the US, where he wrote that he was “convinced we’re in danger of the sort of terrorist attacks that will make the bombing of the Trade Centre look like kids playing with firecrackers.” Trump referred to the bombing at the World Trade Centre.

Meanwhile, Trump didn’t predict that it would be made by terrorists hijacking planes and flying them into the Twin Towers. The President wrote about the threat of a weapon of mass destruction, such as a nuclear bomb, hitting a major US city. He made no mention of hijacked planes, the Twin Towers, or the predicted events of September 11, 2001. Trump also mentioned the Strait of Hormuz.

Those comments at the media briefing come a day after Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, posted a warning on X.

I’ve heard that the remaining members of Epstein’s network have devised a conspiracy to create an incident similar to 9/11 and blame Iran for it. Iran fundamentally opposes such terrorist schemes and has no war with the American people. — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 15, 2026

“I’ve heard that the remaining members of Epstein’s network have devised a conspiracy to create an incident similar to 9/11 and blame Iran for it. Iran fundamentally opposes such terrorist schemes and has no war with the American people,” Larijani posted on X.