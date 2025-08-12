“He Almost Collapsed” – Donald Trump’s Bizarre Exit from Press Conference Fuels Health Concern

Is Donald Trump okay? Well, we aren’t sure. The POTUS made a concerning exit from a press conference on July 31, which triggered a wave of speculation about his health, with social media users scrutinising every frame of footage that appeared to show an unsteady exit.

The incident occurred shortly after Trump announced a $200 million expansion of the White House State Ballroom and introduced a new executive order to reinstate the Presidential Fitness Test, an initiative meant to promote national wellness.

Appearing alongside Vice President JD Vance, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and sports legends Bryson DeChambeau and Lawrence Taylor, the 79-year-old declared how his administration wishes to build “a nation of strong, proud, and unstoppable young Americans.”

As per The Atlanta Black Star, the mood shifted quickly after Instagram influencers Brian and Ed Krassenstein posted a video of Trump walking away from the podium, with people asking, “Can anybody tell me what’s happening to Trump right here at today’s press conference?”

Although the clip was only a few seconds, it showed Donald Trump stumbling slightly, prompting immediate speculation. “The entire right side of his body almost gave up, and he almost collapsed, then he looked around to see who saw,” one user on X wrote.

Another suggested the former real estate mogul might be having a mini heart attack. At the same time, some speculated about physical factors like his jacket snagging or cufflinks interfering with his movement. Another added, “Look, I’m the last person to stand up for Trump, but for the love of God…enough of the fake crap. You can clearly see he hit the podium.”

Speculations about the President being unfit for office have been making headlines since he returned to office in January 2025. His creases and lines are more noticeable in his bare face, which makes the effects of ageing somewhat more obvious alongside his gibberish speech. Yet during a comprehensive physical checkup earlier this year, the White House authorities claimed that Trump is in “excellent health.” he is recorded to be 6 feet 3 inches and weighs around 224 pounds.

Many people also claimed that the media has repeatedly tried to spread misinformation regarding the republican candidate’s health despite everyone claiming that he’s just fit and fine. Earlier this month, Trump’s niece Mary also highlighted several incidents that, in her view, point to growing cognitive decline.

Speaking on her weekly show, “Trump Trolls Trump”, she alleged that Trump reportedly took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), which is a 10-minute test for dementia. Yet, the Trump administration manipulated the public and said that it was more like an intelligence test, where the 79-year-old was given a green light.

Mary said, “It’s designed to screen for early signs of dementia—not measure IQ. It’s supposed to be easy,” she said. “If someone shows you a picture of a camel and you can identify it, that doesn’t make you a genius. It just means you know what a camel looks like.”

We hope the media is a little kind to the almost 80-year-old man and accepts that growing old is an inevitable process. It’s normal to stumble a little, forget things during public speeches, or doze off during a long event. Trump is also a human being just like us, and all we know is that it’s tough to be a global figure and be constantly scrutinised.