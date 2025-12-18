He Abused Women for Nearly a Decade and Hid in Plain Sight – Then Facebook Connected the Victims

For almost a decade, David Kats from Parker was moving through dating apps and presenting himself as an ordinary, trustworthy guy. But behind closed doors, but a Facebook post later exposed a very different reality. That long-running pattern finally came crashing down because four women found each other in an unexpected Facebook group called “Are We Dating the Same Guy?”

Finally, this Wednesday, a jury in Castle Rock, Colorado, convicted the said 56-year-old on all 17 counts he faced. They included at least 12 counts of s—– assault. The verdict ended an abusive cycle that had lasted nearly ten years.

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office says that Kats used to drug and s——- assault multiple women he met on dating apps. The four victims who met on Facebook described an oddly similar experience. They said Kats served them drinks, they lost consciousness, and later woke up with little to no memory other than the realization that they had been assaulted.

Investigators later found substances in Kats’ home which investigators said could be used to incapacitate victims. But the case may never have reached a courtroom without a Facebook post by Nicholle Shupe (one of Kats’ victims) in the “Are We Dating the Same Guy?” group. Now this group is typically used to warn others about cheaters or dishonest dates. But on it, Shupe asked if anyone else had woken up after spending time with this man and not remembered what happened.

Of course, her post struck a nerve.

Sherry Salazar saw that post and felt her stomach drop as she recalled a date when Kats brought her a bottle of wine. After a few drinks, her memory vanished, too. “If that Facebook group [were] not there, it would still keep going and going,” Salazar told Denver 7. The women connected and realized they were not alone. After this, they got in touch with the Parker Police Department.

Then came an investigation that eventually put Kats on trial. But during the proceedings, Kats claimed the encounters were consensual and that he did not do anything wrong. Thankfully, prosecutors could counter with messages from victims confronting him afterward, and being scared that they might have been drugged. Makes sense why the jury didn’t buy Kats’ version.

After the conviction, Shupe said:

“I feel justified. (…) We want other women to feel like they can do the same thing (…) it’s not an easy thing to do”

Prosecutors also praised the survivors for their courage. Chief Deputy District Attorney Danielle Jaramillo said the women’s testimonies “cannot be overstated,” and that their bravery is the only reason Kats was held accountable.

Kats will be sentenced on April 23, and he could be sentenced to anywhere from probation to life.