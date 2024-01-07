The glimmering glamour of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) has a new addition, and she’s none other than Annemarie Wiley, a 41-year-old nurse anesthetist married to former professional football player Marcellus Wiley. Annemarie recently opened the doors of her stunning Encino estate, providing a glimpse into the lavish lifestyle embraced by the RHOBH cast. The lavish six-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate, which Annemarie shares with her family, was purchased for $5,850,000 in November 2021. According to real estate estimates, the property’s value has spiked to over $7.5 million, thanks to the enhancements the Wileys have made since moving in two years ago.

As cameras rolled in a recent episode of RHOBH, fans got a glimpse into Annemarie’s luxurious abode. The new build features top-notch contemporary finishes, including white stone countertops and custom wood cabinetry. The two-story entry with soaring ceilings, three indoor parking spaces, and wide floor-to-ceiling windows leading to the backyard add to the estate’s grandeur. As per The U.S. Sun reports, the outdoor space is a haven for entertainment, boasting a heated pool, an outdoor kitchen, a BBQ area, an all-in-one tennis and basketball court, and even a golf course. The backyard was revamped and transformed from the initial grassy area into a multifunctional outdoor paradise. Upstairs, the master suite is a luxurious escape with a fireplace, a large walk-in closet, and a spa-like bathroom with a massive shower, soaking tub, stone countertops, and unique tiling. All four upstairs bedrooms have their own en suite bathrooms, facilitating privacy.

The property also boasts a basement that rivals the upper levels, featuring a living room, home theater, a gym, and a spa—a cozy haven for relaxation and entertainment. During a tour of her home on Bravotv.com, Annemarie flaunted unique elements, including sculptures from Gabon, Africa, acquired during a medical mission. She shared her love for entertaining, highlighting the significance of the kitchen, which she described as "arguably one of my favorite rooms in the house." She also shared her love for her "mommy cave," an office filled with family pictures and artwork made by her children. Describing it as her "happy place." She shared, "Literally every weekend during the summertime at Wiley's World is a party. Our house is like an open door to all of our friends, and all of our family. It's like the congregating house for everybody, and we love it that way."

As an RHOBH newbie, Annemarie brings a dynamic mix of Dutch and Nigerian heritage, a background in competitive athletics, and a successful career as a nurse anesthetist. Married to former NFL star Marcellus since 2014, they share three children and embrace the chaotic energy of their bustling household. With her stunning Encino estate as the backdrop, Annemarie adds her unique flair to the RHOBH ensemble, offering viewers a glimpse into the opulent and eventful life of a Beverly Hills housewife.

