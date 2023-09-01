Ace Footballer Tom Brady Reveals Why He Doesn't Like Being Called the G.O.A.T: "Take Compliments Worse"

He is a G.O.A.T. and a legend. However, ace footballer Tom Brady wants none of these tags or labels to be used for him. In fact, it makes him "cringe when someone refers to him as the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.). Brady's career is nothing short of record-breaking as America's finest footballer. But talking about his success makes him embarrassed.

The 46-year-old played for the National Football League for 23 seasons and has led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl wins, been in 14 Pro Bowls, and won four Super Bowl MVP awards, to name a few, reports CNBC. But calling him the G.O.A.T. or bragging about his success won't earn you brownie points.

On Wednesday's episode of E!'s "In the Room," Brady said, "I'd rather you insult me or something like that." In February, the former NFL star told ABC's Michael Strahan that he cannot take compliments from people. "I don't even like [being called the GOAT]. It makes me cringe," he told Strahan.

He added, "I guess I take compliments worse than I take [criticism]." On the contrary, he'd be more comfortable if people addressed him with displeasing names. Brady revealed, "I wish you would say, 'You're trash. You're too old. You're too slow. You can't get it done no more.'" And he would take those words as a challenge to prove otherwise.

"And I would say, 'Thank you very much. I'm going to prove you wrong,'" continued the former footballer. Despite earning six Super Bowl rings, Brady doesn't take the moniker well. He admitted that criticism is his greatest motivation to perform at his best, not compliments. And it is largely because he has faced struggles since his career's inception.

He may not accept it, but his fans have witnessed his sovereignty on the football field. During his career, Brady has completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 73,782 yards and 535 touchdowns, according to CBS Sports. At the age of 23, Brady was the sixth-round draft pick for the New England Patriots.

Initially, he was slower than his peers. While most starting quarterbacks could run a 40-yard dash in under 5 seconds, Brady's time was 5.28 seconds. Physically, too, he was lanky and tall. Brady shared with Strahan, "I was a late bloomer. "I struggled in college. I struggled at the early part of my career like I was never the first guy chosen."

This feeling of not always being the 'number one' is deep-seated in his heart. He added, "So I think that part is just in me, it's deep, and it's there. It's not going anywhere." He also credits his early rejections and failures as a stepping stone to success and a foundation that keeps him grounded during high times.

"The foundation of where I was, who I am, where I started... where I'm at now is a reflection of so many things, situations, and occurrences that had to happen," reflected Brady. He's also not a fan of celebrating regular-season wins. No matter what the ace footballer thinks of himself, the numbers and his success speak for themselves.

