Harris Says She Knows 'Trump's Type' as She Has Dealt With Many 'Predators, Cheaters' Before

As soon as Vice President Kamala Harris launched her 2024 election campaign, she started targeting her rival former President Donald Trump. At her first campaign rally in Wisconsin, Harris declared that Americans would not revert to the Trump era. Addressing a huge crowd, she compared her Republican rival to the fraudster who she had previously prosecuted. Sharing a video of her speech on X (formerly Twitter), she quickly drew a flood of comments from online users eager to share their opinions on her remarks.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Drew Hallowell

Harris shared a video clip of her speech on X and wrote, "Before I became vice president and before I was elected as U.S. senator, I was the attorney general of California. Before that, I was a prosecutor who took on predators, fraudsters, and cheaters. So I know Donald Trump’s type. In this campaign, I will put my record against his." Criticizing her statements, a Trump supporter commented, "Your record speaks for itself, and it has been an utter disaster. You only have to look at the past four years and see the mess you and Biden have caused. Trump all the way in November."

Before I became vice president and before I was elected as U.S. senator, I was the attorney general of California. Before that, I was a prosecutor who took on predators, fraudsters, and cheaters.



So I know Donald Trump’s type.



In this campaign, I will put my record against his. pic.twitter.com/fdnlJNTIKH — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 23, 2024

Slamming her strategy, one user said, "Lmao, you might want to rethink that strategy. Your record is horrible, especially as the VP. Just my take.. Well, not really. Most of the world’s take." Another X user questioned, "So what have you accomplished as VP besides covering up Biden’s condition and lying to voters for 4 years, and not doing a damn thing about the border?" Giving various other reasons against Harris, a third person wrote, "Your time as a prosecutor was a disaster. Your time as AG of California was a disaster. Your time as a US Senator was a disaster. Your time as Vice President was a disaster. Lady, you are the rare quadruple threat."

Your record speaks for itself, and it has been an utter disaster. You only have to look at the past four years and see the mess you and Biden have caused.



Trump all the way in November. — Real Defender🇺🇸 (@real_defender) July 23, 2024

On the other hand, a few others also came in support of her as one person claimed, "This is so exciting! If anyone's gonna make Trump pay it's her." Another person said, "I hope you can beat Trump, win the hearts of his followers including @elonmusk @kevinolearytv @mcuban, and reunite our country in the upcoming election this November." A third X user declared, "VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS is going to be a fantastic PRESIDENT." During her recent rally speech, Harris said, "I took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women. Fraudsters who ripped off consumers. Cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain,” as reported by BBC.

Lmao, you might want to rethink that strategy. Your record is horrible, especially as the VP.



Just my take.. Well, not really. Most of the world’s take 🥹 — LD Basler (@ArmaLite15OU812) July 23, 2024

She also said, “The path to the White House goes through Wisconsin. And to win in Wisconsin, we are counting on you, right here in Milwaukee. And you helped us win in 2020. And in 2024, we will win again." Meanwhile, alongside Biden, key Wisconsin Democratic figures like Gov. Tony Evers and Sen. Tammy Baldwin are also supporting Harris, according to CNN. Harris announced her plan to spend the next few weeks working to unify the party as they approach the Democratic National Convention next month.