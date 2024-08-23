Harris' Campaign Leaves Netizens Confused By Adding Nine Pronoun Options For Job Seekers

Vice President Kamala Harris is getting inclusive when it comes to choosing staffers. When applying for a position with the Democratic nominee's campaign, job seekers can select from nine distinct pronoun options on the website. According to the New York Post, applicants now have a choice between the more common 'he/him,' 'she/her,' and 'they/them' pronouns or select unconventional options such as 'xe/xem,' 'ze/hir,' 'ey/em,' and 'hir/hir.' 'Hu/hu,' which suggests that an individual wishes to prioritize their humanity over their gender, and 'fae/faer' which signifies that an individual is open to identifying with more than one gender but not with a masculine one, are also offered as choices.

When completing an application on the Harris campaign job portal, candidates can also enter 'custom' pronouns or opt for 'name only.' Additionally, a diversity survey bearing questions like "Do you identify as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community?" can be completed at the end of the application. Candidates are also asked how they would "contribute to building a diverse culture."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Tasos Katopodis

However, netizens expressed confusion at the lengthy list of pronoun options with many saying they were unfamiliar with most. Others noted that the list is lengthier than the Harris campaign website's policy section. "Kamala Harris has more pronouns (9) than policies (0) on her website," a person slammed on X. Another user ranted, "#KamalaHarris cares more about her PRONOUNS than our economy or southern border."

Kamala Harris has more pronouns (9) than policies (0) on her website. pic.twitter.com/37c3kScBFG — BLAIRE WHITE (@MsBlaireWhite) August 15, 2024

"I can’t say I’m surprised. They’ve invested more time coming up with pronouns than solving the economic policies or fixing the broken immigration system," another agreed. "Hu/hu means you just don’t know what gender you are. Yes, she’s hiring the best and the brightest," an X user mocked. "If you want to work for Kamala Harris, you have 9 choices for your pronouns on her campaign’s job application. This is embarrassing," another skeptic tweeted.

I can’t say I’m surprised. They’ve invested more time coming up with pronouns than solving the IS economic policies or fixing the broken immigration system. — WOROrig (@WorcesterR22043) August 17, 2024

Some conservatives are concerned that Harris may include these kinds of domestic policies as president because she has long advocated for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and so-called 'woke' social justice-oriented programs during her political career. “We have to stay woke. Like, everybody needs to be woke,” she urged during a 2017 Recode's annual Code Conference, Fox News Digital reported.

#KamalaHarris cares more about her PRONOUNS than our economy or southern border 😡 pic.twitter.com/IHUXNxf3yq — Giordano Bruno (@GioBruno1600) August 16, 2024

“And you can talk about if you’re the wokest or woker, but just stay more woke than less woke," she added in the throwback clip which has since gone viral. A day later, in an attempt to clarify, she penned on X, "We have to stay active. We have to stay woke." The video resurfaced following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential contest and his subsequent endorsement of his vice president to seek the presidency in his place.