The Internet Remains Less Than Impressed After Trump Tells Fox News Host, “I Don’t Want Pronouns”

One video of Donald Trump voicing his distaste for pronouns recently became popular on X. This clip is from Laura Ingraham's program, The Ingraham Angle, and it showed Trump discussing Vice President Kamala Harris's bio on X. Ingraham stated on the show, "Kamala Harris in her Twitter bio, which I never noticed until this morning, states her pronouns as 'she/her'. What are your pronouns?" Trump responded with a grin and said, "I have — no — I don't want pronouns. I don't want pronouns. I saw that." After that, he added that Harris needed to clarify what it meant.

The online community did not take the whole conversation lightly and Trump was branded 'cringe,' 'weird,' and 'awkward' by the critics who panned the chat. A user proceeded to make fun of Trump's replies and added, "I don’t think pronouns can adequately define Trump. I prefer adjectives." Then, someone else made fun of his English stating, "Trump doesn’t know verbs, adjectives, grammar…"

Yet another cynical critic remarked, "'I don’t want pronouns.' I can think of a lot of nouns that could be accurately used for Trump instead of pronouns, but most of them would get this reply hidden by this platform formerly known as Twitter." Another Trump detractor urged him to borrow a dictionary while explaining the definition of a pronoun. An additional user proceeded to clarify, "Honestly I don’t know why right-wingers are so triggered by pronouns lol, literally 99% of people are going to have he/him or she/her which is not any different from saying male or female." Others followed by describing him as 'weird' and stating that 'MAGA weirdos are too weird!"

On Tuesday, Ingraham released a second part of her interview with Trump. Continuing his tirade, Trump accused the current government of being a 'group of people that are fascists, communists, Marxists.' As reported by Mediate, he told Ingraham, "They are a threat to democracy. This was a coup. Biden is a very angry man right now. You know that. They took the presidency away. His wife didn’t want it to happen. They took the presidency away like he was a child."

Ingraham dug further, "But you’re saying that Biden isn’t making any of the big decisions?" To this Trump responded, "I don’t think so, no. I don’t think he knows he’s alive." Trump also hinted at the need to return the nation to 'sanity' as he concluded the statement.

Additionally, Trump was pressed by Ingraham to elaborate on his remarks on voting during his address to a gathering of Christians in an earlier episode that aired on Monday. It was about Trump's recent Christian gathering when he implored the crowd to 'get out and vote, in four years, you don’t have to vote again.' Concerning his remarks, Trump told Ingraham that Christians are treated horribly by this government.

As per Media Matters, Trump further explained, "If you voted for her or the Democrats, you should have your head examined because nobody's ever been treated so badly by this -- this administration is destroying Israel, etcetera, etcetera. So, with respect to like a statement like I made, that statement is very simple. I said, "Vote for me, you're not going to have to do it ever again." That's true. Because we have to get the vote out."