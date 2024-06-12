Laura Ingraham Called Out Conservatives for Seeking Increased Funding for the ‘Woke Military'

On Thursday night, while criticizing America's 'woke military,' Fox News host Laura Ingraham voiced her disgust at congressional Republicans' calls for more defense expenditure. After President Joe Biden pledged US backing for Ukraine's defensive battle against Russia, Ingraham strongly opposed the war rhetoric and criticized Republicans for not doing enough to counter Biden's agenda.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Ingraham also pointed out the 'key Republicans' who are advocating for more military expenditure. As per Mediate, she said, "Someone we rarely hear from. Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker is spearheading a 5% push for U.S. GDP at the Pentagon. Well, that’s a big increase in U.S. military spending. And like clockwork, Mitch McConnell jumped on board today in a New York Times op-ed piece, writing that he was ‘encouraged by the plan laid out last week by my friend Roger Wicker.'"

The resettlement of illegals…green energy fiasco….Just a few of the massive costs …Ukraine money totally wasted, zero audit. Federal workforce needs to be cut by 20 percent and zero increase in military spending. https://t.co/m96g9sBYWK — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 10, 2024

For context, McConnell mentioned in The New York Times, "I was encouraged by the plan laid out last week by my friend, the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Roger Wicker, which detailed specific actions the president and colleagues in Congress should take to prepare America for long-term strategic competition." In his proposed plan, Wicker laid out the rationale and specifics for increasing military spending from 2.9% of GDP this year to 5% over the next five to seven years, with a target increase to $55 billion in the 2025 fiscal year.

Wicker called it a 'significant investment' and went on to add, "My blueprint would grow the Navy to 357 ships by 2035 and halt our shrinking Air Force fleet by producing at least 340 additional fighters in five years. This will help patch near-term holes and put each fleet on a sustainable trajectory. The plan would also replenish the Air Force tanker and training fleets, accelerate the modernization of the Army and Marine Corps, and invest in joint capabilities that are all too often forgotten, including logistics and munitions. The proposal would build on the $3.3 billion in submarine industrial base funding included in the national security supplemental passed in April, so we can bolster our defense and that of our allies."

Watch Laura Ingraham from tonight, I have included a small clip.

-We need to get our military back from our Woke government. In a brief time, Biden has weaponized it against traditionally valued people. We cannot survive as a nation with a military focused on social politics. pic.twitter.com/1wBq1CkSwq — James Augustine 🇺🇲 ✝️ (@JAugustine02) June 13, 2023

Circling back, with regard to this whole scenario, Ingraham further highlighted on her show, "Wow. More spending, international order at a time where our own border is wide open. America must be flush with cash! How did I miss this? Overnight, our multi-trillion dollar deficit debt at $34 trillion must have all disappeared. And by the way, exactly what would our tax dollars and borrowed money be paying for under this current leadership? Because all manner of woke insanity, even our Navy SEALs, our most elite military special ops teams aren’t immune. Check out their Facebook page. The word pride, which was the hallmark of military service, now co-opted by the far left. This is appalling."