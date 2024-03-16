Hailey Bieber's Skincare Brand Faces Backlash as Fans Demand Refunds Over Lack of Customer Service

The consumers of Hailey Bieber's skincare line are furious as the company is not responding to their queries. In the comments section of a recent Instagram post touting Rhode's new glazing milk, fans vented their anger. As reported by The Sun, her crew seems to be struggling to meet the increased demand as her company has expanded rapidly.

One user wrote, "I placed an order 3 weeks ago still didn’t got any update on it! Where is my order???" Another user added, "Sent DMs regarding a missing order & you guys are leaving me on read. Great customer service." A third user said, "Could you please answer my DM? You have sent me the wrong products!!!" A fourth one added, "Wow I’m so relieved to see I’m not the only one who had their order messed up and MISSING items. What’s going on?" A fifth added, "I’ve been waiting for an email response from you guys for weeks now." On a well-known internet forum, a screenshot of the grievances was posted, and other users commented on the company's allegedly poor customer support.

The poster raised a question along with the screengrab, "With all these complaints on their social media account, why are they still launching new products?" One of the users wrote, "She's too busy responding to what people say about her and Justin." A second user added, "What kind of professional brand handles claims with Insta DMs?"

Fans are also concerned that there could be more going on between Justin Bieber and Hailey. Hailey Baldwin's father, Stephen Baldwin, recently requested followers to pray for Hailey and Justin in a social media post last month. It seems that the duo are going through a very difficult time due to health concerns and rumors of conflict in their five-year marriage.

According to a source who spoke with Life & Style, Hailey feels overburdened by Justin's mental health problems, and the two have been arguing about whether to conceive a kid. The insider revealed to the outlet, "Their marriage isn’t in a good place and they know it. Loved ones are telling them things will get better, but Hailey and Justin aren’t convinced." Justin reached a significant milestone when he turned thirty, and as per the source, he is excited to have a family. The source added, "Justin’s been begging Hailey to make him a dad. It’s what he’s wanted for so long."

The source claims Justin believes the founder of Rhode Skin has betrayed her promise. The source further stated, "Hailey isn’t ready, there are still things she wants to do, and it’s frustrating for Justin. He wants to be a young dad." Hailey tried to quell rumors about her and Justin's relationship during the commotion.

Earlier this month she shared on her Instagram story, "Just FYI the constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air. Come from the land of delusion. So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false... sorry to spoil it."