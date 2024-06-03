Hailey Bieber Urges 'Baby Daddy' Justin Not to Delete Rare Selfies as Singer Shares Smiling Photos

In a recent Instagram post, Justin Bieber, 30, made a rare appearance by sharing a series of selfies, delighting fans. The pop star posted five photos, including four selfies and one full-body shot, captioned "Daily selfies. Might delete." His wife, Hailey Bieber, 27, quickly responded in the comments, imploring her husband not to remove the post. "Do not delete!!!!!!!" @haileybieber wrote while also referring to Justin as her 'baby daddy' in another comment, acknowledging her current pregnancy.

The first image in the series shows Justin looking directly into the camera, sporting a grey hoodie, silver sporty sunglasses, and a baseball cap. This interaction comes after fans questioned why Hailey allowed Justin to share what they considered an unflattering photo of her on his Instagram feed. In the snapshot, he tightly pulled the hood around his head. One user, @jbiebertraacker, wrote, "SOMEONE REMOVE HIS DELETE BUTTON." @jadenhossler said, "Cutie." Meanwhile, @leiid_cruz said "His little smile."

In another photograph, this one in black-and-white, Justin flashed a peace sign while grinning at the camera. Sporting oval sunglasses, a dark hoodie, and a Balenciaga baseball cap, he exuded casual style. In a full-body shot, Justin stood clad in an oversized leather jacket and loose-fitting pants, topped with a bucket hat and glasses. A subsequent picture showcased the Baby singer donning a pink beanie and a green flannel shirt, while the final image captured him smiling, sporting the same sunglasses and sweatshirt as in the initial photo. Justin's Instagram resurgence coincides closely with Hailey's return to YouTube after a three-month hiatus.

In her latest video, titled "My peachy beachy summer makeup | Get ready with me," the model shared a step-by-step tutorial for achieving a radiant peach makeup look. At the beginning of the video, Hailey appeared makeup-free, her brown hair cascading around her face as she wore a green top. Expressing her excitement about returning to video-making after the break, she proceeded to demonstrate her skincare routine using products from her Rhode skincare line before applying makeup.

On May 27, Justin treated fans to a carousel of snapshots, one of which captured his pregnant wife, Hailey, puckering her lips at the camera while tenderly cradling her growing bump. In the image, she wore a sheer black top, revealing her black bra and the rounded contour of her stomach, which she stylishly paired with a black leather jacket and jeans.

Completing her ensemble with a black belt and gleaming gold jewelry, she shielded her eyes behind dark sunglasses while her straight hair cascaded down to her shoulders. Captioning the post with "They wish baby, they wish," Justin sparked conversations among fans on a Bieber-focused online forum, where they dissected every detail of Hailey's striking appearance. One person @kidghostyy commented, "Imagine being born and your dad is Justin Bieber." Another said @iambilltali, "Is she pregnant?" @jbiebertraacker wrote, "She’s the hottest mama."