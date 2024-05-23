Hailey and Justin Bieber's Fans Feel This Could be the Baby's Name— in a Gut-Punch to Selena Gomez

Will the Biebers choose a name that Selena Gomez had actually revealed a few years ago? Some think it could be possible. Ever since Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced their pregnancy news, their fans have been going haywire to predict the gender and the name of baby Bieber. However, a few hawk-eyed fans recently unearthed an old video clip of a baby girl's name, which they shared on a Reddit forum, that might trigger the Love On singer.

The celebrity couple shared the happy news on their Instagram account with a heartwarming vow renewal video earlier this month. Excited fans refused to wait till the baby emerged and came up with their own theories of whether it'd be a girl or a boy, including the name, as per The Sun. So, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, one fan on Reddit speculated the couple will have a girl named Emory Bieber. Now, how did the fan assume this would be their preference? Well, back in 2010, when Gomez was still dating Justin, she shared the name during an on-stage performance, answering questions from the live audience in a throwback video clip.

"Emory... insert my husband's last name.. Emory Bieber." - Selena Gomez



— A. (@ScandalousMedia) April 18, 2020

One fan asked, "If you had a baby, what would you name it?" The room erupted in laughter while Gomez looked shocked at the question. However, she took the microphone and responded, "Let's see," she began. "I've had these names picked out for a while. Let's see, I like Emory, which is e-m-o-r-y. Emory, insert my husband's last name." The songstress quipped, "Yeah, Emory Bieber," as the crowd once again burst out laughing.

As such, the post read, "Baby name guesses...Emory Bieber? I recently came across an old clip of Selena talking about baby names. If she would have had a boy she would have named it Emory Bieber. Ever since I keep thinking that Hailey might use that name in a way." Fans jumped into the comment section to share their two cents.

u/Head-Cow-4420 dismissed the idea, "I don't think they will name the baby Emory, it will just confirm to some people she is, in fact, a stalker & obsessed with Selena." However, another fan, u/controlledmonster, made their guess, "Something less obvious, more subtle… but something that will get under skin nonetheless, I bet. Something SO subtle that there will be gaslighting when it gets under skin. That's my guess."

However, u/minivatreni disagreed with the possibility and said Hailey is over the tiff with Selena: "No I don't think she will do that. I said it before that I think Hailey now that she is pregnant doesn't care much about Selena. In her eyes, she's won. That's just my opinion. Before she used to make subtle digs at Selena and copy her style because of insecurity. I noticed that has come to a halt as of recent."

Meanwhile, fans can rest because it seems Jailey has already picked a name for their to-be-born baby. A source told PEOPLE, "Everyone is excited for them. This will be the next important project for him. He's so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They're also starting to decorate a nursery. They can't wait to meet the baby."