Hailey Bieber Fans Predict She Disclosed The Gender of Her Child in a 'Modish Clue'

A girl or a boy? Fans say Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting a girl child from the model's latest social media post. The young couple announced their pregnancy on May 10, 2024, alongside a vow renewal ceremony, and since then, their well-wishers have been going haywire to figure out the yet-to-be-born's gender.

Although the parents-to-be haven't revealed the baby's gender yet, fans have been playing the guessing game on the internet. For instance, the 27-year-old posted a photo carousel on her Instagram account which she captioned, "Little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly," as per HuffPost. People quickly joined the dots and speculated a "girl."

An Instagram fan, @antooderiver, declared, "A GIRL CONFIRMED AHHHHHH." Another user, @ya.aas, echoed the same sentiment, "Baby Bieber is a girl." A fan account of the supermodel with the name @haileybiebersbr agreed, "IT'S A GIRL!!!!!" @biebernovidadeb, another account dedicated to the Biebers added, "OK, IT'S A GIRL!"

More people showered their love on the to-be-mother with comments like, "You're literally glowing!!, "The cutest pregnant woman," and an eager fan, asked, "Is it a girl? Are you going to name her blossom? Or a flower name?" Among the admirers, were some critics who spewed hate on Mrs. Bieber. However, her fans came in defense, and one person, @vicsena, wrote, "Hailey, you are beautiful. The haters are super jealous. Not your problem!!"

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE that the new parents are beyond ecstatic to have entered this new phase in life. Also, the couple seemed to have already picked a name for their offspring. An insider revealed that it was "just the best day for them" when the celebrity couple found out they were expecting.

"Everyone is excited for them," the source said. "They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He's so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They're also starting to decorate a nursery. They can't wait to meet the baby."

The source also confirmed that it has equally been emotional for the Biebers. "They have both been very emotional about it. They feel so blessed. They've also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out. They shared with family and close friends early on. It was very important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy [it] for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed."

Justin, who first met Hailey in 2009 when she accompanied her father Stephen Baldwin to the Baby singer's concert, was in a very public on-and-off relationship with his ex-Selena Gomez. Their toxic history often negatively impacted his married life with his wife Hailey, who succumbed to the vicious hate at the hands of intense Jelena fans online. However, the couple persisted and rose above the drama.