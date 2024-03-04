Hailey Bieber Unhappy as Dad Stephen Publicly Asked To Have Prayers for The Couple

After Hailey Bieber's father, actor Stephen Baldwin, requested prayers for his daughter and son-in-law, Justin Bieber, on social media, many people speculated about the high-profile couple's marriage. Hailey didn't seem to enjoy the rumor mill at all.

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them," the February 26 Instagram Reel that Baldwin reshared read, "to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord." The All Things Possible Ministry founder noted, "There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."

Sources close to the matter told TMZ that Stephen's request for prayers was not in vain, suggesting that the young couple could be dealing with unreported difficulties. Although Hailey and Justin have not revealed the nature of these issues in detail, it is evident that the issue is very private and intimate to them. Neither Hailey nor Justin have shown any overt indications of turmoil in paradise, but it seems the couple was in trouble, the source shared.

The story came out when Hailey and Justin were seen walking out of a Los Angeles church while being observed by photographers. Hailey appeared to be in deep thought. Because of his somber manner and his social media presence, both fans and the media speculated that something was wrong with the couple. Stephen's activities have unintentionally brought unwelcome attention to the pair, and Hailey didn't like the speculation since they're dealing with a private matter.

The original Victor Marx post that requested prayers for the couple highlighted the particular difficulties that people in the public eye encounter and urged followers to provide support and direction via prayer.

Though E! News contacted representatives for Hailey, Justin, and Stephen for comment, they have not responded. Stephen did not provide a reason for his need for prayers. Since canceling his Justice World Tour in 2022 due to his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which he described as "this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," Justin, 29, has kept a low profile.

"As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour," he revealed on an Instagram Stories posted at the time. "I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being."

In the meantime, Hailey has also experienced health issues recently. She revealed in March 2022 that she had a blood clot in her brain. "Although this was one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well," she shared on her Instagram Story at the time, "and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"