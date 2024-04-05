Hailey Bieber Under Fire for Allegedly 'Using' Justin Bieber's Mom to Suppress Divorce Rumors

In a recent Instagram Story, Hailey Bieber shared a heartfelt message wishing her mother-in-law, Pattie Mallette, on her 49th birthday. She shared a selfie of the two of them smiling next to a lit Christmas tree and expressed gratitude for being blessed with another 'amazing mom'. The post which came amidst swirling rumors of a spilt with husband Justin Bieber, sparked the interest of netizens online.

Hailey shared a picture of her and Mallette smiling cheek to cheek during Christmas and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful Mama-in-law [heart eyes]...Having another amazing Mom is all anyone could ask for." The heartwarming post however prompted users on Reddit to speculate that the supermodel was just 'using' Justin's mother to hide her ongoing marital woes.

One commenter labeled the post, "Now she's using Pattie to act like she and Justin are doing good." "It’s crazy because Justin doesn’t even acknowledge her on Instagram anymore, he didn’t even like or reply to her birthday post about him, she’s quite literally talking to herself," another added. "My god, Hailey is spinning," remarked a third user. "Haha, fans claim Pattie was just in Idaho with them. Wouldn’t she have a new pic with her instead of this old one everyone’s seen? If they are separating idk she’s trying to drag it on so long," another suggested.

I’m pretty sure nobody told them anything, Because Hailey posted Justin yesterday that’s why the creating stories like they always do with the divorce stories. — Lovetee (@Love56730) April 4, 2024

Fans have noticed several signs over the last few months, that hint that the power couple might be divorcing. For instance, the duo was spotted arriving at events in separate cars. Additionally, they have been frequenting pubs and restaurants in Los Angeles apart. In Touch Weekly reported that the model has moved out of their shared residence and has been living alone. An insider informed the magazine, "Hailey's struggling...She just needs time to sort things out on her own." She explained, "Hailey just wants to live by herself for a while...She just needs a break." Hailey's father too went on record asking fans to pray for the couple.

Additionally, fans assert that the birthday post wasn't the only attempt. Hailey recently also shared pictures of the couple's decorated Easter eggs to dispel separation rumors. The picture showed two identical eggs, personalized with their names in frosting. She also posted a shirtless picture of Justin holding their puppy in bed.

Refuting rumors of a split, a source revealed to Page Six on Wednesday, that the couple is "very happy." The insider added, "There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever." Hailey has been busy working hard to promote Rhode, her beauty business. The entrepreneur had been teasing a blush debut for weeks and fans couldn't get enough of her flawlessly flushed cheeks (along with a matching pink chrome manicure) in a recent video shared by Rhode.