Hailey Bieber Posts a Cryptic Message About Husband Justin’s Alleged Connection to Diddy Combs

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Justin Bieber has maintained a low profile ever since Sean 'Diddy' Combs' properties were raided in March and the music mogul's recent indictment for sex trafficking and racketeering. In light of Combs' several investigations for sexual abuse, fans are analyzing resurfaced clips for clues regarding Bieber's relationship with the disgraced rapper. Amid these allegations, Hailey Bieber took a jab at the media speculations by posting a bold throwback snap featuring her husband on her Instagram story. The Yummy hitmaker can be seen posing only in shorts while giving a double middle finger in the air, the Rhode founder captioned the critic post - 'mood'.

Image Source: (L) Instagram| @haileybieber; (R) Getty Images| Photo by Jeff Kravitz

In August, the couple celebrated the birth of their son Jack, and in September, they marked their sixth wedding anniversary. According to the UK Mirror, before Combs was arrested last month, Bieber had collaborated on the rapper's latest album titled The Love Album: Off The Grid and contributed to the song Moments. The Sorry singer had posted a lengthy appreciation message for Combs on Instagram after the release.

"I remember going to my brother Diddy's office to pitch him a song I wrote for him when I was like 14, sadly the song was trash haha," he shared on his Instagram Story. "And it would be a hard no from him, fast forward to a few years ago Puff asked if I would freestyle something for his upcoming love album. Wild full circle moment, love you @diddy," he wrote. However, allegations are circulating that Bieber regrets working with Combs on the record after his imprisonment. "Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off," an insider revealed. "So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him,"

This clip of P Diddy (40) and Justin Bieber (15) has been going viral along with the clip of Diddy asking a 17 yr old Justin Beiber why he doesn't wanna hang out with him anymore..



it's super creepy seeing all these videos of Diddy that's coming out, but what's really concerning… pic.twitter.com/dyxXFUzpaj — Z-DRAGON (@IBZDRAGON) March 26, 2024

"Bieber's silence about Diddy might be a sign that he is focusing on taking care of his mental health," Dr. Jenn Mann, author of The A to Z Guide to Raising Happy Confident Kids, told Fox News Digital. "It also may be a sign that his attorneys have recommended that he not comment about the case, especially given the magnitude and severity of the allegations." Mann added, "In addition, he is a new father and is probably very focused on his baby son. Either way, this must be incredibly stressful for him."

Brand expert Eric Schiffer weighed the pros and cons of Bieber going public about his alleged friendship with Combs, "If there are facts that suggest or facts that he's concerned about, he's not going to want to talk. He will want to be quiet because he may end up being a material witness, or be forced to be, and he may also have fears about his well-being in dealing with a serious individual like Diddy."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).