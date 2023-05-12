Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Baby Son's Wu-Tang Clan-Inspired Name Finally Revealed

After a full year of secrecy, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy's name has been revealed. The couple welcomed their first child together in May 2022, but no one knew the name of their offspring until Daily Mail obtained a copy of their boy's birth certificate and exposed that he is named RZA Athelston Mayers, after Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA. The Fenty Beauty founder's baby appears to have the same middle name as his father, whose real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers.

The birth certificate also showed that RZA was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The 35-year-old songstress gave birth to their son on May 13, 2022, and though the couple did not show their admirers a glimpse of the baby for many months, Rihanna eventually published a video of her child on Instagram.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been companions and collaborators for more than a decade, and they have also attended red-carpet occasions jointly in current years, but it wasn't until late 2020 that they officially became a couple.

Fans had mixed responses to the baby's name reveal. Individuals were both bewildered and astonished regarding the motivation for the name. The news outlet points out that Rihanna had possibly dropped hints about her son's name on several occasions, including in August of last year when she stepped out in New York City, three months after giving birth, in a baggy white RZA t-shirt.

Previously this year, in a British Vogue cover story for March 2023 issue, Rihanna described how she had fiercely protected her baby boy from the limelight. “I just went straight into protective mode. Like there wasn’t even time for rage,” Riri told British Vogue.

“As parents, it just feels so icky, like a violation.” The Diamonds singer and Rocky jointly discussed how they wanted to manage pictures of their son being potentially leaked to the press. She recalled: “As we were speaking, we knew they were making calls and deals.”

Then, the pair jumped into motion. Rihanna chose to send a few candid photographs from her own camera roll to an anonymous blog and joined TikTok – where she published a now-viral video of her baby boy splashing, grinning, and playing with his mother’s phone.

“It’s the thing you never want to happen,” the Umbrella songstress expressed, as she reflected on the possibility that the world could see snapshots of her kid without her consent. As parents, Rihanna said she thinks it’s their right to introduce their child on their own terms. “We get to decide as parents when and how we do that,” she said. “End of story.”

In February 2023, during her Super Bowl halftime performance, the singer disclosed that she and the rapper are anticipating their second baby. Rihanna sported a luminous red jumpsuit with a red bodysuit underneath that displayed her growing bump during the performance. The megastar is being just as cautious as she was during her first pregnancy and has not yet disclosed the sex of her second baby.