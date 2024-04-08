Drake Bell Opens Up About Sexual Abuse in 'Quiet on Set' Docuseries: 'Very Scary' But 'Very Freeing'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of child abuse and sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Drake Bell recently shared his experience of discussing the sexual abuse he faced as a child star in the docuseries Quiet on Set. In a clip from the upcoming episode of the Man Enough podcast, the 37-year-old actor expressed that it was both 'very scary' and 'very freeing' to finally share his long-kept secret, as per People.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tran

The former employee of Nickelodeon revealed the alleged abuse he suffered over six months when he was 15 was from the network's dialogue coach, Brian Peck. While talking about the incidents, Bell said, "I was sleeping on the couch where I usually sleep and I woke up to him... I opened my eyes and I woke up and he was…he was sexually assaulting me. And I froze, and was in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react... And it just got worse, and worse, and worse, and worse, and I was just trapped. I had no way out. The abuse was extensive and it got pretty brutal," as per another report by People.

Bell also claimed that the criticism he faced after making his revelation of the abuse was 'nothing compared to how I have felt in the past' in the podcast episode. Knowing that the trauma will be with him for the rest of his life, the Drake and Josh actor said, "The more that I'm able to talk about it, and the more that I'm able to articulate my thoughts just for myself, in my own mind, there is a big weight that feels has been lifted and is freeing." Bell also talked about how his experiences inspired him to seek out 'rehab' treatment in addition to inspiring him to share his story.

Bell also opened up about the treatment for his problems with 'self-medicating' and the behavioral shifts brought on by his trauma. It was "just so out of character for not just who I want to be or who I want the world to see me as but who I know I am and how I know myself," he observed of his actions and behaviors, as per OK! Magazine. Additionally, he recalled believing that he could either 'not stay down' and 'fight for what is important to you and your life' or let his mistakes come to be the end of his narrative.

I used to watch Drake and Josh with my children when they were little. Knowing now what #DrakeBell went through breaks my heart esp having two sons around his age. #QuietOnSet — Rosie☮❤🧡💛💚💙💜 (@LMG95_95) April 8, 2024

However, Bell also shed light on the previous allegations made against him later in the show and acknowledged his issues. In June 2021, he admitted guilt to charges involving inappropriate messages to a minor. He received a sentence that included 200 hours of community service and two years of probation. Bell clarified the circumstances, stressing that his prior abuse did not serve as an excuse for his behavior and that the experience was not a 'moment of weakness.' "Shouldn’t have been texting her in the first place," he declared.

The actor has previously acknowledged charges of grooming before. Bell discussed the issue and said, "I responded on some DMs and was incredibly irresponsible and got myself into conversations that I shouldn't have had," during an appearance on the podcast Not Skinny, but Not Fat. Bell denied any grooming of the teenage girl, citing his financial devastation as the reason for his guilty plea. He said to podcast host Amanda Hirsch, "I had just had a son, and I didn’t want to put my family through all of this anymore. I ended up going through the process the way that I did. Very regretful.”

SEXUAL ASSAULT: If you are being subjected to sexual assault or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).

CHILD ABUSE: If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453