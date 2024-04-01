Hailey Bieber Looks Upset in Her Easter Selfie Without Husband Justin Amid ‘Trial Separation’ Rumors

Amid speculations of a trial separation, Hailey Bieber looked very upset in a recent photo she shared for Easter Sunday. The model is rumored to be living apart from her husband Justin Bieber as the couple has been struggling with their marriage. Hailey, who celebrated Easter alone, took to Instagram to post a solo photo commemorating the holiday, as per The Sun. She pursed her lips while looking at the camera and used a bunny rabbit ear filter, captioning the post "Happy Easter."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rhode skin (@rhode)

Hailey allegedly needed time apart from Justin as they dealt with marital problems. “Hailey’s struggling,” a person with knowledge of the matter told In Touch Weekly. “She just needs time to sort things out on her own. Hailey just wants to live by herself for a while,” the source continued. Although the outlet stated Hailey is not thinking about getting a divorce, it is said that she is aware that her spouse "feels hurt and confused, but she feels lost too." The insider explained, "She just needs a break,” and hence the decision to live separately was her idea.

🚨HOT TOPIC: Hailey Bieber is considering asking her husband, Justin Bieber, for a trial separation, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.



👀 Hailey's dad, Stephen Baldwin, recently shared a video on his Instagram story saying: "God will end a relationship if it's toxic." pic.twitter.com/SvganMNSXy — . (@waldorfsnewyork) March 28, 2024

Additionally, the source claimed that the 27-year-old cosmetics mogul is still in shock from the "unbearable scrutiny" she received on social media when her father, Stephen Baldwin, shared a message asking for prayers for Hailey and his son-in-law, Justin, 30. Once fans learned about the troubles in paradise, she argued that the reports of her having an affair with a billionaire were also thrown "out of thin air." The couple's health issues during the last two years, such as Hailey's ministroke and Justin's diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which forced him to postpone his tour and spend more time at home, have further added to all of their marital woes.

Given fan speculation over the couple's difficulties in recent months, netizens aren't surprised by the news about a potential trial separation. Earlier this week rumors that Justin had turned his back on his wife and had instead set his sights on someone else, took the internet by storm. Upon his long-awaited return to Instagram, the Sorry singer began following vocalist Sabrina Carpenter. Additionally, Justin refrained from reacting to Hailey's social media posts, including a personalized birthday post.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

"Justin, back to Instagram and started following Sabrina Carpenter and still doesn't like any of Hailey's posts," a user said. The same fan added, "Actions speak louder than words...He literally likes and comments on everyone's posts except her." Another admirer said, "Even the birthday post she posted for him, he ignored it." "She is married to his last name, his money, and the ring, not to Justin," the follower went on to say, "He is not with her and doesn't see her."