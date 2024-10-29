Hailey Bieber Gets Unexpected Gift From Justin Bieber Amid Diddy Scandal: "It's The Little Things..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Amid all the speculations around Sean "Diddy" Combs and his relationship with Justin Bieber, the singer has not broken his silence about his bond with the disgraced rapper. The new dad, however, has been vocal about his loving gesture for his wife Hailey Bieber. The young mom shared on her Instagram handle how the Baby hitmaker treats her, and this time around, her husband got her a plant in a teal-colored pot. The picture Hailey uploaded showed the plant basking in the sunlight and was captioned, "@justinbieber bought me a plant for no reason. It’s the little things."

Of course, fans have been empathizing with the pop star after several videos of his uncomfortable interactions with Diddy surfaced in the wake of the latter's arrest. But the young dad has avoided any comments on the matter as he is dedicated to his newborn child and nursing mum. Bieber hasn't been named in the court papers, either, but many are concerned about what Justin could have gone through, given that he had been in touch with the music mogul during his teenage years. After all, Combs had taken Bieber under his hood and given him a chance under his music production banner.

According to Justin's close aide, "He was featured on Diddy’s most recent album, and had he known any of this, there is no way he would have done it." Apparently, Diddy's arrest left the Never Say Never singer in a disturbed state, as reported by Daily Mail. The source shared that he "is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off. Justin hasn't been responding to this since the home raids. He's not going to." Several fans claimed that his involvement with Combs as a kid hints that he may have been a victim as well.

Hailey Bieber (L) and Justin Bieber are seen at the Westside Heliport on August 29, 2023 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham)

Moreover, the pop artist's father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin hinted that his son-in-law may be going through a testing time as reported by OK! Magazine. He called Justin 'one of the bravest artists ever' and added, "I am just glad he connected with a great gal to help him survive." Speaking about his daughter after she became a mum in August 2024, Baldwin said, "Their happiness and their well-being and their health is more obviously now better than ever."

Hailey and Justin's child is named Jack Blues, with similar initials to his father. Plus, Baldwin called his grandson an 'incredible' baby before he said about his daughter and her life, "They're just spending really sweet, private quality time with Jack. And we're just getting ready to watch him come out on the world here, come out on the scene."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)