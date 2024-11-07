Hailey Bieber Finally Shared a Glimpse of Baby Jack After Birth Amid Family Troubles

This Halloween, Hailey Bieber posted the loveliest picture to her Instagram story, allowing fans to see her baby boy Jack Blues for the first time. A cute photo of her son resting in a gray car seat with his tiny feet peeking out from under a bright magenta onesie was shared by the Rhode Beauty. In a touching blend of civic duty and holiday spirit, an "I Voted" sticker adorned one of Jack's little feet, accompanied by Hailey's caption, "Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote 👻."

Hailey Bieber shares a picture of her son, Jack Blues Bieber, encouraging people to vote:



“Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote 👻” pic.twitter.com/5J2rSJUslw — 21 (@21metgala) October 31, 2024

For the Biebers, the picture represents a significant moment. Since the birth of their baby in August, they have kept a low profile about him. On Instagram, Justin Bieber first announced the news of Jack's arrival by sharing a photo of the baby's small feet, which Hailey was holding with her perfectly manicured hand. "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," the pop star had written.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Hailey's path to motherhood was unique since she had previously discussed her concerns about parenting a child with so many people watching her. "I want kids so bad, but I get scared," she had confided to The Sunday Times in 2023. "It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

The 27-year-old's discretion during pregnancy reflected these concerns. "I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time," she revealed to W Magazine shortly before Jack's birth. "I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."

Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) via Instagram Story: “OH MY HEART. WELCOME BABY JACK!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!

😭😭😭🫠🫠🫠🥹🥹🥹

THANK YOU LORD WHAT A MIRACLE!

🎉💃🙌”



(August 23, 2024) pic.twitter.com/AW0thQaQkv — Hailey Rhode CR Updates (@HaileyBieberCR) August 24, 2024

The arrival of Jack Blues made both families very happy. In an interview with People, Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, expressed his excitement, saying his grandson is "unbelievably cute" and even implying that "the world will see him soon." Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, shared her enthusiasm on social media, writing, "OH MY HEART. WELCOME BABY JACK!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!"

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen on December 14, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

For the Bieber family, their son's name holds particular significance. Jeremy, Justin's father, shares Jack's middle name, continuing a family custom. 'JB' is a significant initial in the Bieber family. It all comes together because Justin's half-siblings, Jazmyn and Jaxon Bieber, share these initials.

The details of Hailey Bieber's diamond-studded necklace, featuring the initials of her son Jack Blues Bieber, crafted by Alex Moss. 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/HPkBRiLzI0 — Hailey Bieber Forever (@hbiebsforeverhb) October 5, 2024

According to a source close to the couple, they really wanted to have a child. "The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant, was the best ever for Justin," they revealed. "He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them." Since Jack's arrival, Hailey has subtly celebrated her motherhood through jewelry choices, wearing a delicate gold bracelet inscribed with "Jack Blues" and a chain featuring 'JBB' in gemstone-encrusted pendants, as per Harper Bazaar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

However, all of this came after some turbulent times for Hailey and her family. Previously, a report by Page Six suggested that Hailey was not happy when her father asked people to pray for Justin on social media while the couple was dealing with a 'private' matter. Stephen had re-shared a post of Justin singing I Could Sing of Your Love Forever by Delirious? and the Hillsong Worship and asked for Christians to "take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord." Not only were fans of the singer left flabbergasted and curious about what was going on, Hailey, too, was 'pissed' at her father.