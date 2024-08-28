When Justin Bieber's Mom Shaded Pregnant Hailey Bieber on Social Media, "Rejection is a Sign.."

A social media incident involving Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, sparked widespread discussion regarding Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber. As reported by The Sun, on a Reddit forum, some users examined the motivations underlying Mallette's enigmatic Instagram messages. Mallette posted several quotations to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, which some followers mistook for criticisms directed at Hailey.

As per the outlet, one of the quotes read, "The only people who get upset when you set boundaries are the ones who benefited from you having none." Another one stated, "Rejection is a sign you showed up. Be proud of yourself for stepping forward despite the outcome." Screenshots of the stories were reposted on Reddit, where one fan commented, "Pattie's Instagram story is very interesting." One of the users wrote, "I wonder if she woke up and this has something to do with her not responding to Hailey’s story on her birthday as usual every year." A second user was pissed and wrote, "These people better stop speaking in riddles. Between Pattie and Stephen, I can’t take the tabloids claiming they are so happy. Like what is going on? Have the decency to @ someone if you know people are commenting on the status of your kid's marriage!"

It appears that Mallette disregarded her daughter-in-law by failing to repost her recent birthday tribute. In observance of the birthday of her mother-in-law, Mallette, Hailey shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. A vintage photo of the two was attached to the message, which also conveyed Hailey's admiration and esteem for Mallette. She, on the other hand, failed to repost Hailey's message on her personal Instagram Stories, which intrigued some followers. The result was conjecture regarding their relationship. On an online forum, admirers cast speculation regarding the potential motives for what seemed to be a rebuke.

One person said, "Did you guys notice that Pattie ignored Hailey and didn't respond to her? lol. She was trying to act like she's the sweetest person ever and flatter her." A second one added, "Pattie don’t like her." Mallette's utter disregard for Hailey's post was somewhat unusual, given that she has previously raved about her daughter-in-law. Mallette uploaded an Instagram photo of Hailey pecking her on the cheek in 2019 with the comment, "What a gift!" Following the Rhode Skin founder's update on her health in a YouTube video chronicling a health crisis she had endured in 2022, Mallette expressed her belief regarding Hailey's strength.

Hailey revealed in the video, "The right side of my face started drooping. I couldn't get a sentence out. Everything was coming out, not even jumbled, just like, couldn't get the words out." As opposed to a stroke, which Hailey initially believed she was experiencing, testing revealed that she was suffering from a blood clot that had traveled to her brain. As reported by US Weekly, Mallette took to social media after watching the video to offer her daughter-in-law some words of encouragement. She shared at the time, "Grateful you are recovering well. God is good. Thank you for sharing your story. So brave. I love you so much @haileybieber."

