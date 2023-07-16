Jennifer Lopez’s Newest 'Latina' Manicure Has Stunning Details Like Piercings, Gems, and Gold Foil

Jennifer Lopez usually appreciates a simple manicure. That's the pattern one finds when they take a look at a few of her most recent manicures: towards the end of May; she had the simplest short neutral pink tips, and a few days later, a coffin-shaped glazed donut manicure. But the Jenny From the Block singer's most recent neutral set has gold foils, piercings, and diamonds, offering a far more edgy appearance, per Allure Magazine.

J.Lo shared three images of her face in a close-up on Instagram, appearing to be getting her hair and makeup done. In the first, Lopez is seen gazing directly at the camera while holding her middle fingernail in her mouth. Tom Bachik, her go-to celebrity manicurist, used Aprés Gel X Maisie Natural Coffin Tips, which were light pink, to create this nude manicure.

The nails weren't yet healed onto Lopez's nails when Bachik posted a close-up of them on Instagram. He used Aprés Gel X Gel Couleur in the Midnight Shadow black shade to hand-paint the word "Latina" in a gothic font on her index finger. He randomly sprinkled gold foil flakes over a few of the nails. Gold rings were pierced into the tips of her middle fingers.

The nails on the ring fingers were different from the others in that they had transparent tips. Bachik painted a gold-accented image of the Virgin Mary on one nail, and he painted a heart with a sword slicing through it on the other nail's transparent tip. He added various 3D decals to the manicure, including a cross, gold stars, and tiny silver diamonds.

Bachik often does a fantastic job with Lopez's manicures, but these metallic coffin tips could be Lopez's most popular style. This manicure is so alluring because of the piercings, tiny diamonds, and gold flakes. Lopez's last manicure from Bachik in May was also a class act, per Allure Magazine. The color-changing nails were just flawless. Each tip was filed and given a tapering coffin shape by him.

These nails were roughly a medium length, which J.Lo frequently chooses, rather than being the longest. These nails could be pink, beige, or have a milky color, depending on how you look at them. Similar to Hailey Bieber's popular glazed donut manicure, which first gained popularity on TikTok in the summer of 2022 and has persisted ever since this manicure is also trendy.

The burning question is how he managed to obtain the opalescent finish on this manicure. He might have used the same supplies that Hailey Bieber's nail technician, Zola Ganzoigt, used. OPI's Tin Man Can Chrome Effect powder with the brand's soft white Funny Bunny GelColor.

Even a glossy nail lacquer, like Moonstone Insta-Dry Nail lacquer by Sally Hansen, could have completed the outfit. He might have done something entirely different, being the nail master that he is, to produce these stunning opalescent nails.

