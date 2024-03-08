Hailey Bieber Finally Clears the Air on Rumors Surrounding Her Marriage to Justin

As online allegations about Hailey and Justin Bieber's failing marriage do the rounds, the couple have remained silent. However, the former Victoria's Secret model is not taking anymore rude comments about her marital life. Clearing the air once and for all, the Rhode beauty founder posted a short note on her Instagram story which read: “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air,” she wrote, and “come from the land of delusion. So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

A few days prior, the model's father, Stephen Baldwin, requested supporters to pray for the pair in an Instagram Reel, which he then reshared. The reel, which was first shared by pastor and former Navy seal Victor Marx, included a 2020 video of Justin performing a Christian rock song. "Christians, please take a moment to offer a little prayer for Justin & Hailey to have wisdom, protection, and to draw close to the Lord," Marx wrote over the video. As per Harper's Bazaar, Marx added more context in his caption, “There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face. … often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that[’s] intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general. So thank you.” The video has since being removed.

“He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to,” she said. “I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work,” Hailey had previously said in a candid interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2022.

As perTeen Vogue, the social media influencer has also said that "things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended" and that we "all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say" Amid their online speculation the former model celebrated her husband's 30th birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute last weekend. The beauty founder shared a series of intimate pictures of herself with the Yummy hitmaker and added in the caption,, “30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life.”