John F. Kennedy’s assassination could have been an “inside job.” A new report that has surfaced talks about the possibility of the President’s inner circle being involved in his murder. A source speculates that it was necessary to kill Kennedy in order to keep a secret that could have brought the government down.

John F. Kennedy tragically passed away on November 22, 1963, after being shot. The then-President was assassinated by a man named Lee Harvey Oswald. The murder took place at Dealey Plaza in Texas when Kennedy was taking part in a presidential motorcade.

Kennedy was only 46 years old when he was killed. JFK was accompanied by his wife, Jacqueline, in the car when he was killed. The then First Lady of the US made it out unharmed from the brutal scenario that unfolded.

Even decades after the assassination, there has been speculation about the CIA being involved in the murder of JFK. Conspiracy theorists have tried to dig up evidence and links for years to support their claims.

A recent report reveals why JFK “had to die” when he did and lays several questions surrounding the case to rest. A former US Navy intelligence officer who is now a historian made some bombshell revelations about JFK’s assassination.

Ralph Ganis told RadarOnline that the 35th President’s murder was an “inside job.” The historian claims that the assassination was planned, and the US Government is well aware of it. He also claimed that JFK “had to die” to save him a fate worse than death.

Ganis alleges that the people who orchestrated the assassination were “putting Kennedy out of his misery.” He added, “There was a pending national disaster that was coming down the road.”

The former officer alleged that JFK was “sleeping” with a Russian prostitute during the peak of the Cold War. He also revealed that the information was soon to go public, which would have resulted in the President being “disgraced.”

“He was sleeping with a Soviet agent. It would have handed the Soviets a high-ground moral victory at the height of the Cold War,” Ganis added. He went on to claim that JFK’s own inner circle was behind his assassination.

On This Date in 1961: Before a National Security Meeting on Vietnam there is a “brainstorming” session that includes Secretary of State Dean Rusk & Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara. There are repeated references to using of nuclear weapons. #JFKassassinationboard #JFK pic.twitter.com/BO05YNKkmb — The JFK Assassination Board ©️ 🇺🇲 🌎 (@BoardJfk) April 29, 2019

The people closest to the President were the Secretary of State, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Maxwell Taylor, and Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara. Ganis claims that the group, which was also known as the National Command Authority, was the mastermind behind Kennedy’s murder.

Ganis detailed exactly why the group took such a drastic measure to keep the information from coming out. The historian claims that several well-known “lobbyists, congressmen, senators” were involved in the prostitution ring at the time. “It would have brought down the halls of government,” he noted.

The 80,000 documents that were declassified recently seem to align with the speculation that Ganis is up to. Several of the documents reveal the US government’s attempts to cover up for a man named Jean René Souètre as the co-conspirator for the assassination. The papers also label the man as a French “terrorist.”

Jean Réne Souetre. South Knoll shooter fired the throat shot then the head shot that killed Kennedy. pic.twitter.com/BuzZbCXcBZ — Jason Finlow (@JasonFinlow) April 10, 2025

Ganis claimed that Souètre was the person responsible for killing JFK. He also added that a man named Otto Skorzeny was the one who trained the former French Army captain. The recently declassified documents revealed that Souètre was, in fact, present in Dallas on the day that JFK was killed.

The French national was even detained by the police on the same day. The documents reveal that Souètre was deported after an investigation that was kept on the down low. According to other official documents, he was sent to Mexico through a border crossing located in Laredo, Texas.

The FBI has also addressed the possibility of Jean René Souètre being the real killer. The law enforcement agency noted that the French national “either killed John F. Kennedy or knew who had it done.”