“Why Were They Hiding This?”—Shocking New Details Emerge in JFK Files!

American citizens howled in fear and sadness as JFK (John F. Kennedy) was assassinated while riding in a presidential motorcade through Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963. He was shot and killed by Lee Harvey Oswald, a former U.S. Marine, from the Texas School Book Depository.

The motorcade rushed to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where Kennedy was declared dead 30 minutes after the shooting. Amidst media chaos and investigation, JFK’s assassin, Oswald, was shot and killed by nightclub owner Jack Ruby before he could be proposed for trial merely two days after JFK’s sudden death.

After almost a year-long investigation, it was concluded that Oswald acted alone in assassinating Kennedy, and files were shut. Consequently, a series of conspiracy theories circulated widespread speculation, which remained a mystery.

Yet, history came knocking on the doors again as reports claimed that President Donald Trump signed an executive order Trump made on day one of his presidency in January 2025. He ordered the release of government documents related to the assassination of JFK. While this order sparked mixed reactions from people, including JFK’s family members, Trump remained adamant about it.

As per the Milford Daily News, earlier this month in March, Trump suggested that the released files would contain a bunch of unredacted records. While six million records regarding the case have already been released, some information needed clarity and more information.

However, shocking details have resurfaced now that the National Archives have released all the records of more than 63,000 pages. Some of it had sensitive information that could aid in answering the public’s unanswered questions that have been looming around for years.

Surprisingly, new files still suggest that the late Lee Harvey Oswald was the sole killer in the case. Meanwhile, Philip Shenon, the person who wrote a 2013 book about the killing of JFK, believes that The chase for the truth will go on forever, I suspect. ”

Besides, the good part about the release of these files is the fact that it highlighted several internal government matters, such as a 1961 memo that revealed that a man named Arthur Schlesinger Jr., a special assistant to JFK, suggested that the CIA had become too powerful after the Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba in 1961 and offered shifting control of secret operations to the State Department.

This idea wasn’t pursued. The new batch of released documents offers historians more details than ever before. In addition, the files were poorly organized, with no specific search tool, which made it difficult for the officials to get proper information and affected the privacy and social security numbers of over 200 individuals.

Furthermore, As per Business Standard, Joseph diGenova’s personal information relating to his work for a U.S. Senate select committee that investigated abuses of power by government officials in the 1970s found his data with other released files. He remains upset and plans to sue the National Archives for violating privacy laws.

The White House authorities promised that they would continue monitoring until new Social Security numbers are issued. The whole process was done chaotically despite Donald Trump’s promises.

Owing to the fact that This event was the first of four major political assassinations in the 1960s in the U.S. and JFK remains the fourth U.S. president to be assassinated and the most recent to die in office, the process could have been carried out in a better way.