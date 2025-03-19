Over 1,100 JFK Files Released—Experts Reveal Startling Discoveries That Could Rewrite History!

John F. Kennedy‘s assassination will always be the most significant controversy in the history of the nation. There is already a lot of information out there. Yet there is so much more to know. And all the answers are hidden in the plethora of just-released documents.

Journalists, and historians have been waiting for decades. They were curious to see all of the federal government’s documents on the Kennedy assassination. On Tuesday night, the National Archives made roughly 1,100 of these documents available to the public.

According to The Washington Post’s preliminary investigation, all of the documents made public on Tuesday had previously been made public. However, earlier, a lot of information was redacted.

In 1992, Congress ordered that all records be made public within 25 years. However, it was claimed that releasing all the information could cause severe damage to national security. To avoid such situations, many documents related to the Kennedy assassination were released with heavy redaction.

It was also assumed that maybe not all records were released. There have been delays, too. All these documents were released during the presidential term of Trump and Biden.

A set of files was also completely concealed. These steps were taken under the directives of agencies like the FBI and CIA.

During his Monday visit to the Kennedy Center in Washington, President Donald Trump said we’ve read a great deal. He also added that there may be no more redaction this time around. There are almost 80,000 pages of records related to the Kennedy assassination.

Fredrik Logevall is a Harvard University history professor and JFK biographer who has been waiting for these documents for a long time. He is not sure if there is anything drastic in these records that will blow anyone’s mind, but he is not yet rejecting the possibility.

Logevall is keen to know if there is any information on the movement of Lee Harvey Oswald up to the shooting on Nov. 22, 1963. Oswald was accused of the murder. However, he never confessed.

Larry Schnapf is a lawyer in New York who has previously fought the government to force the release of JFK materials. He says his pessimism stems from years of fighting a recalcitrant national security bureaucracy. He is also unsure if these documents will have any clear dialogue or statement regarding the Kennedy Assassination.

What he expects to see is information in varied places. He added that there might be several dots adding up to relevant information.

However, he remains skeptical. He claimed that the administration’s lack of federal workers is a major reason for documents to be released slowly.

Among all the information that these documents may give, the biggest question to answer was why Oswald was in Mexico City. It was assumed that maybe he was trying to defect to communist Cuba.

Several questions will remain unanswered. Why was Oswald in New Mexico after the Kennedy assassination? Did he work alone? What was the real motivation to kill JFK?

Oswald was killed by Jack Ruby, a nightclub owner, two days after the assassination.