John F Kennedy Assassination Mystery Unravels—Shocking CIA Links Revealed

John F Kennedy was tragically killed on November 22, 1963. The 35th President of the United States was assassinated at Dealey Plaza in Texas. The incident left the nation shocked. Several conspiracy theories have surfaced in the decades that have followed, some even claiming that the CIA was involved in the assassination.

John F Kennedy’s assassination is one to date of the most speculated topics in the history of the US. The late President was unexpectedly assassinated during a presidential motorcade when he was 46 years old. He was shot during a motorcade that was supposed to take place in Dallas, Texas.

JFK’s wife Jacqueline, Texas Governor John Connally, and Connally’s wife accompanied him in the car. The then-President was shot to death when the car arrived at Dealey Plaza, where his assassin was waiting for him.

The first bullet went through JFK’s throat, and the second struck its mark in his head. Lee Harvey Oswald was later arrested for murdering the President. Oswald turned out to be an ex-military marine who also had connections with the Soviet Union.

In the years that followed, conspiracy theorists argued about a possible involvement of the CIA in the assassination. A recent set of official documents revealed how the agency could have been actively involved in the President’s assassination.

The documents detail accounts of witnesses who saw the historical incident unfold. One of the witnesses’ statements demands “written agreements to ensure the safety of himself and his family.”

Speculation about FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover’s active involvement in the assassination has risen since the declassified documents surfaced. Researcher Leon Wagner even accused the CIA of having JFK “killed.”

RFK Jr on CIA involvement in the assassination of JFK: “The first phone call my father made… after Hoover told him my uncle had been shot was to the CIA desk officer in Langley.” “He asked them, ‘Did your people do this?’”pic.twitter.com/bvuq4TjwEb — Jonny Paradise 🌱 (@plantparadise7) March 19, 2025

“I don’t think there’s any other way to view it. They killed him – they killed the president,” Hoover stated. In the past, insiders have claimed that the CIA and FBI held a grudge against the 35th President. Sources have also claimed that Hoover was afraid of losing his position after the 1964 presidential election.

The CIA director and JFK also clashed over their opposing opinions on dealing with the Mafia. Reportedly, the President wanted to actively eradicate the mafia instead of focusing on the communists, which Hoover did not agree with.

The strangest detail about the case was Hoover’s quick dismissal of investigating Lee Harvey Oswald following the assassination. The director of the agency sent out a memo on November 24, 1963, two days after the assassin was murdered by Jack Ruby. “There is nothing further on the Oswald case except that he is dead,” Hoover wrote in the memo.

The infamous J. Edgar Hoover’s fingerprints and handwritten notes are frequently found on FBI files related to the JFK assassination. pic.twitter.com/a9lQJnXhm2 — Travis Gillmore (@TravisWGillmore) March 21, 2025

Wagnar pointed out how JFK was vocal about his motive to end the Cold War, which was something the CIA and FBI did not want. “The hawks weren’t going to have it. They wanted war with the Soviets,” the researcher noted.

The first set of classified documents related to JFK’s assassination was declassified by the Biden administration. The declassified 13,000 documents gave the public access to several unrevealed findings about the case.

3,684 documents were decidedly kept classified by the government. After Trump started his second term in office, he claimed he would make sure the “full and complete release” of all the documents related to the case is seen through.