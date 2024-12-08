Declassified Documents Reveal the Tragic Reason Why JFK Had Two Caskets After His Death

The tragic assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963, remains one of the most scrutinized events in modern history. However, lesser-known details surrounding the aftermath of his death, including the use and disposal of his original casket, continue to intrigue historians and conspiracy theorists alike. Declassified documents have shed light on why JFK had two caskets—and the surprising fate of the first one. After Kennedy was fatally shot in Dallas, Texas, his body was rushed to Parkland Memorial Hospital before being transported back to Washington, D.C. His remains were placed in a bronze casket acquired from O'Neal's Funeral Home.

As per The Grunge, the gruesome nature of his injuries was described by doctors as 'extensive.' Hence, his body was wrapped in linen sheets and the casket was lined with plastic to contain blood and other bodily fluids. Despite these measures, the condition of the casket’s interior deteriorated during the flight to Washington, leaving it unsuitable for the president’s state funeral and burial. Upon arrival, JFK’s body was transferred to a new African mahogany casket, which would later carry him to his final resting place at Arlington National Cemetry.

Fifteen hours a widow, Jacqueline Kennedy - who refused to change out of her bloodied suit - stood quietly in the East Room at 4:30 Saturday morning as her husband’s coffin was placed on the Lincoln catafalque. This day 1963 pic.twitter.com/RPGBsWRpMa — West Wing Report (Edited by Paul Brandus) (@WestWingReport) November 24, 2024

The original casket presented a bigger conundrum. While it was no longer needed for the funeral, its relation with JFK’s assassination made it a potential target for sensationalism. The Washington Funeral Home that preserved JFK’s body held onto it until the U.S. government intervened.

Why JFK’s Casket Was Buried at Sea pic.twitter.com/yHDOoLWUKy — Timeless Pat (@timelesspat) June 18, 2023

Three years after Kennedy’s assassination, his brother Robert F. Kennedy suggested the casket be disposed of in a manner that aligned with JFK’s naval service—a burial at sea. He said, "What I would like to have done is take it to sea," as reported by CBS News. The Kennedy family feared the casket might become a macabre souvenir or historical relic. On February 18, 1966, military officials prepared the casket for its final journey. To ensure it sank securely, 42 holes were drilled into its structure, it was filled with 80 pounds of sandbags, and parachutes were attached to soften its impact with the water.

Encased in a pine box and bound with metal tape, the casket was loaded onto a C-130 transport plane at Andrews Air Force Base. The plane flew approximately 100 miles off the Maryland-Delaware coast to a point where the ocean depth was 9,000 feet. At precisely 10 a.m., the casket was released from the aircraft. Observers reported that it sank 'sharply, clearly, and immediately.' The crew circled the area for 20 minutes to ensure it did not resurface.

The disposal of JFK’s first casket has sparked speculation and conspiracy theories over the years. Some have questioned whether the act was part of a broader effort to obscure details surrounding the assassination. However, the declassified documents indicate the decision was purely logistical, aiming to prevent the casket from becoming a public spectacle. Today, the first casket rests in the depths of the Atlantic, a symbol of the chaotic and tragic aftermath of JFK’s death.