Greg Abbott Firmly Rejects Trump’s VP Offer, Internet Reacts With Trolling: “He Never Had a Chance”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s recent rejection of the possibility of becoming Donald Trump’s running mate for the 2024 presidential election has ignited a wave of internet trolling and skepticism. Abbott, famous for his strong stance on border security and immigration issues, has opted to remain focused on his responsibilities in Texas amid escalating concerns over the surge of migrants crossing the southern border into the United States.

As per the reports of The Hill, Abbott’s flat refusal came in response to reporters questioning his potential role as Trump’s VP pick. Abbott asserted, "Obviously that's very nice of him to say, but I think you know my focus is entirely on the state of Texas. As you know, I'm working right now on the midterm election process, I've already talked about that, and I've announced that I'm running for reelection two years from now. So, my commitment is to Texas, and I'm staying in Texas. I could best aid Trump by being a great governor of Texas."

The governor’s stance on the border situation has been unwavering, with Abbott defending his use of the term ‘invasion’ to describe the influx of migrants. He highlighted the activities of drug cartels and potential security threats posed by illegal crossings, reaffirming his belief that President Biden has failed to manage the crisis effectively. He exclaimed, "...because of what the drug cartels do every single day. Because of the known and unknown terrorists who cross every single day. No language would spur violence. But I want to be clear about this, we don't want violence of any type."

He further continued, "It ends very simply, that's with a president of the United States who will actually fulfill their oath of office to enforce the laws of the United States of America, that means denying illegal entry into the country."

While Abbott’s efforts to strengthen border security and his alignment with Trump’s views have accumulated praise from some quarters, his rejection of the VP has led to trolling online. One critic wrote, "Lol he never had a chance." Another added, “Greg's well aware of what happened to the last guy.”

The internet reactions reflect a broader debate within the Republican Party regarding potential vice presidential candidates for Trump’s 2024 campaign. Names like Senator Tim Scott, former HUD Secretary Ben Carson, Governor Kristi Noem, and Representative Elise Stefanik have been mentioned as alternatives to Abbott.

Despite the trolling and skepticism, Abbott remains a prominent figure in Texas politics, with his border policies and conservative agenda resonating with many Texans. His focus on state-level issues and commitment to addressing challenges within Texas suggest that he will continue to be a key player in the political landscape, even as speculation surrounding the VP position continues to swirl.