Greene’s Surprise Alliance With Jeffries Shakes Up GOP Fault-Lines

Everybody needs a friend. So when House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries was asked about Republicans who helped during the shutdown fight, he could respond with a modicum of pride. “Three words: Marjorie Taylor Greene,” he stated. According to CBS News, Jeffries said Greene had criticized her GOP colleagues’ approach to health care and the shutdown, making her an unexpected on-the-record ally for Democrats in that moment.

“CBS Evening News'” John Dickerson asked Jeffries if he had found any allies on the other side of the political fence. Not only did he name the fiery politician, be he continued, “She’s been very clear that this health care crisis is not made up, it’s real, Republicans have no health care plan, and that Democrats are correct in fighting to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits.”

Jeffries’ comments came after weeks of tense Republican maneuvering and internal clashes over strategy. Green had publicly criticized House leadership at times during the impasse, arguing the GOP needed a different plan. Fox News reported that her fierce criticism put her at odds with key Trump-aligned figures, and she would not back down from her position.

Hakeem Jeffries Praises Marjorie Taylor Greene On MSNBC https://t.co/4TJdfdVVZF — RANDYRAZOR (@Razor777666) October 14, 2025

At the time, Greene took on the GOP, stating, “You guys need to get out of Washington, D.C., and go back to your districts and talk to real people, because real people are pissed.” She continued, “They expect us to do our legislative constitutional duty and not take marching orders from the political team at the White House.”

Of course, it’s not every day that a situation occurs where two politicians make friends across the divide. Greene is usually a polarizing voice on the right. Her willingness to break with party messaging on specific issues, like health care in this case, gave Democrats a public example they could use to show GOP disunity. Jeffries’ remark was aimed at making a political point during floor fights and media rounds.

It also makes one wonder if Greene gave him the green light to expose their alliance. Is she also wanting to expose the fault lines in the GOP? Or did Jeffries reveal too much info?

Here’s something you don’t see every day: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) praised Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for breaking with her party on the Affordable Care Act. Greene said this week that insurance premiums will increase next year and that Republicans… pic.twitter.com/uRW6EXnIDv — The National Desk (@TND) October 9, 2025

Republican leaders reacted badly. Some GOP lawmakers privately said Greene’s moves undercut their negotiating leverage and sowed confusion about party priorities. Conservative activists online also expressed anger that a high-profile Republican would publicly back parts of the Democratic position.

At the beginning of November, Greene defended her position when she appeared on “The View.” by saying she was following her constituents’ concerns, not doing Democrats’ bidding. Per Fox5 Atlanta, She framed her interventions as principled pushes for different policy choices, rather than an endorsement of Democratic leadership.Atlanta+1

Political analysts say the episode reveals a deeper identity fight in the GOP. There seems to be a battle about whether to stay rigidly aligned behind a single leader or allow individual members to break for local politics or personal agendas. That tension matters because the House majority is slim, and a few defections can certainly steer outcomes in unpredictable ways.

For Democrats, Jeffries’ comment was a small win in the messaging war. For Republicans, it was a warning sign that internal discipline is fraying at a risky moment. How both parties handle the fallout could shape votes and reputations heading into the 2026.