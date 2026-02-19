News

Grammy-Winning Rock Band U2 Pays Homage to ICE Victim Renee Nicole Good in New Song

Published on: February 19, 2026 at 2:02 PM ET

U2's surprise EP has a heartwrenching tribute.

U2 condemns the Trump administration in new song
U2 honors "anti-ICE warrior" Renee Nicole Good in a new song (Photo Credit: @u2/Instagram and Jonathan Ross/Wikimedia Commons)

Grammy Award-winning rock band U2 has paid tribute to Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old U.S. citizen shot by federal agents in Minneapolis earlier this year.

Their newly released song, titled American Obituary, the first track on their EP Days of Ash, reminisces about the unjust killing of the deceased mother-of-three.

Renee had gotten into a heated argument with armored federal agents right before she was killed. Since her assassination, the mother of three has become the face of protestors who continue to condemn the Trump administration’s immigration policies and the atrocities committed by federal agents.

U2’s song, with its powerful lyricism, invokes Renee, hailing her as a hero. The lyrics read, “Renee Good born to die free/American mother of three/Seventh day January/A bullet for each child, you see.”

Renee dared to challenge the federal agents, who later shot her dead as she attempted to drive away.

U2 proceeds to sarcastically label Renee “a domestic terrorist,” a reference to Trump officials defending ICE and trying to diminish the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by labelling their actions as “acts of domestic terrorism.”

The song also cites 9:30 a.m, the exact time Renee was shot three times on a busy street in Minnesota. “The color of her eyе/ 930 Minneapolis/ To desecrate domestic bliss/ Three bullet blasts, three babies kissed/ Renee the domestic terrorist,” it says.

U2 also honored Renee via their song by saying that her spirit will never be killed. They ignited the hope that America will be reborn. “What you can’t kill can’t die/ America will rise/ Against the people of the lie,” the song preached.

The four-member band also criticized the ICE raids targeting the streets, schools, and places of worship, expressing concern for the children whose innocence will be stained because of what they are witnessing.

“In the streets with children playing/ In the churches where they’re praying/ School teachers are explaining / America, America/ The power of the people!” the song says. 

U2 chose to release the surprise project on Ash Wednesday, the first day of the Lenten season for those who follow the Christian faith. It is a contemplative and powerful tribute to Renee, who has been described by her loved ones as a devout Christian. The legendary Irish group also shed light on the situation in Gaza and Iran through the EP.

On the fateful day, Renee Nicole Good had gotten into a heated argument with ICE agents after refusing to leave her car. Graphic footage from the scene shows that four shots were fired in her direction, three of which hit her in the head, chest, and arm

