Grammy-Winning Rock Band U2 Pays Homage to ICE Victim Renee Nicole Good in New Song

Grammy Award-winning rock band U2 has paid tribute to Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old U.S. citizen shot by federal agents in Minneapolis earlier this year.

Their newly released song, titled American Obituary, the first track on their EP Days of Ash, reminisces about the unjust killing of the deceased mother-of-three.

​

Renee had gotten into a heated argument with armored federal agents right before she was killed. Since her assassination, the mother of three has become the face of protestors who continue to condemn the Trump administration’s immigration policies and the atrocities committed by federal agents.

U2 has released a new EP titled “Days of Ash,” led by “American Obituary,” a tribute to slain Minneapolis woman Renee Good. Across the EP, Bono also honors figures killed in Iran and Gaza.https://t.co/1JZ0BlYt2o pic.twitter.com/BeCySDmtZj — Variety (@Variety) February 18, 2026

U2’s song, with its powerful lyricism, invokes Renee, hailing her as a hero. The lyrics read, “Renee Good born to die free/American mother of three/Seventh day January/A bullet for each child, you see.”

Renee dared to challenge the federal agents, who later shot her dead as she attempted to drive away.

U2 proceeds to sarcastically label Renee “a domestic terrorist,” a reference to Trump officials defending ICE and trying to diminish the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by labelling their actions as “acts of domestic terrorism.”

The song also cites 9:30 a.m, the exact time Renee was shot three times on a busy street in Minnesota. “The color of her eyе/ 930 Minneapolis/ To desecrate domestic bliss/ Three bullet blasts, three babies kissed/ Renee the domestic terrorist,” it says.

Irish rockers U2 becomes the latest high-powered musical act to condemn the federal immigration raids with the surprise release of a six-track EP that kicks off with a song for Renée Good. https://t.co/Jvuxxx6e1w — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 18, 2026

U2 also honored Renee via their song by saying that her spirit will never be killed. They ignited the hope that America will be reborn. “What you can’t kill can’t die/ America will rise/ Against the people of the lie,” the song preached.

​

The four-member band also criticized the ICE raids targeting the streets, schools, and places of worship, expressing concern for the children whose innocence will be stained because of what they are witnessing.

“In the streets with children playing/ In the churches where they’re praying/ School teachers are explaining / America, America/ The power of the people!” the song says.

​

U2 chose to release the surprise project on Ash Wednesday, the first day of the Lenten season for those who follow the Christian faith. It is a contemplative and powerful tribute to Renee, who has been described by her loved ones as a devout Christian. The legendary Irish group also shed light on the situation in Gaza and Iran through the EP.

On the fateful day, Renee Nicole Good had gotten into a heated argument with ICE agents after refusing to leave her car. Graphic footage from the scene shows that four shots were fired in her direction, three of which hit her in the head, chest, and arm.