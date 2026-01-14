Jesse Watters Sparks Outrage for Defending ICE After Minneapolis Shooting Incident — Netizens Call Him “Worst Human Being”

Jesse Watters, co-host of The Five on Fox News, dismissed claims that ICE agents were dragging people out of their cars as a hoax during the January 13 episode of the show.

The episode focused on the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good at the hands of ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the outrage that erupted after the incident.

While the Trump administration has adamantly claimed that Good was about to run over the ICE agent and that he had shot in self-defense, video footage of the incident shows something completely different.

Footage from the scene showed that Good was actually driving away from the scene, and did not seem like she had any intention of hurting the official. However, she was shot three times and died due to the gunshot wound.

Talking about the actions of ICE agents, Jessica Tarlov, another co-host of The Five, said, “There are Americans getting pulled out of their cars.” However, Watters directly contradicted this statement, saying, “You know why, Jessica, it’s because they’re getting in the way. Why do you think she got pulled out?”

Tarlov then mentioned that Nicole was going to the doctor’s and then sarcastically added that it might have been a problem with the ICE agents. Greg Gutfeld then joined the debate, saying, “She was just a mom in the wrong place. You guys lie about all of this.”

This also did not discourage Watters from defending the action of the agents, as he said, “That’s another hoax. You’re going to find out tomorrow. She’s not going to a doctor’s appointment; she was instructing an ICE operation.”

Watters’ comments naturally drew a lot of attention online as netizens slammed the Fox News host for blatantly presenting distorted facts. Commenting under Watters’ clip, one user said, “Karma will not be kind to to the MAGA cult.”

“We all knew ICE was NEVER about immigrants, it was about Trumps obsession with shooting & killing protestors back in the 1st admin. ICEs new 150 billion budget is more money than the whole Israeli army. That is so insane!” the user added.

Another one offered support to Nicole, saying, “She was a teacher on her way to a doctor’s appointment. You’re so annoying, Jess, just come out and live in the open air. You’d be over so much happier.”

A third commentator focused more on the broader situation in the US, saying, “My timeline is literally flooded with videos of Americans getting jerked out of their vehicles.”

One user commented, “It’s like Republicans just expect you to ignore your own eyes now lol.” Another one chimed in, “Every time someone gets hurt by ICE it’s “fake” until the footage comes out. Then it’s “well, they deserved it.”

One attacked Watters saying, “Jessie Walter’s is a filthy liar. He is the worst human being – without any morality, answering only to his orange god he seeks to placate with every breath. Destined for hell.”

Despite video footage of the shooting showing Good did not pose any threat to the agents, Trump allies continued to keep defending ICE.

As situations get more tense over the presence of ICE in different parts of the US, the worst sufferers turn out to be innocent civilians like Renee Nicole Good.